Dubs receives prestigious award

Recently Chadron Middle School Counselor Rebecca Dubs was named the 2023 School Mental Health Conference Champion, a title awarded by the Nebr…

Noble to be voice for small schools

Chadron High teacher Renae Noble was recently elected the Nebraska Director for the National Education Association (NEA), meaning she will ser…

Hospital unveils new logo

Chadron Community Hospital is proud to announce their new logo. This new logo highlights Chadron Community Hospital & Health Service’s con…