HARRISON — Darrell Red Cloud, great-great-grandson of the legendary Chief Red Cloud of the Lakota, will be erecting two hand-painted tipis at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument’s annual Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at 9 a.m.

“Visitors have loved experiencing the tipis displayed in front of our visitor center for years. These tipis have been traditionally hand-painted,” said Chief Ranger AJ Legault. “Mr. Red Cloud painted them himself with Lakota designs and symbols. Tipi designs are traditionally interpretations of dreams.” The Lakota culture is rich in history and tradition. Experience it with Darrell Red Cloud at this special event. The tipi program will start at 9 a.m. outside of the visitor center.

The sounds of Native American drums and singing will once again be heard across the prairie of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument. Staff are honored to have Silas Red Cloud and the Pine Ridge Singers performing a selection of music and song for the birthday celebration.

The public is encouraged to join staff at 11a.m. and 1 p.m. outside of the visitor center for this special engagement.

Guided tour of the visitor center’s fossil displays and The James Cook

Collection of Lakota and Cheyenne artifacts at 2 p.m.

Admission is free and no reservations are required.

Agate Fossil Beds is located 23 miles south of Harrison, Neb. and 34 miles north of Mitchell, Neb. along Highway 29 at 301 River Road.