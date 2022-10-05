Transit fees now in effect

At their Sept. 19 meeting, City Council passed Ordinance 1429 fees for 2022-2023 fees for City Transit were approved along with the extended services to Crawford, Hay Springs, State Park, Airport, City Dam, Special Events and Rapid City. These services will be by appointment only. Trip to Rapid City will be twice a week allowing individuals to schedule appointments on the day(s) and times during the schedule route. Details will be posted as soon as the planning stages are completed.

City Transit will be reaching out to various agencies for ridership/sponsorship to help those individuals needing assistance.

City Transit Office located at 127 W 2nd St. #101 will be a pick up and drop off location for scheduled rides. All fees and services have begun. Fares and passes can be paid when entering the bus or at the City Transit Office. All fares must be paid in full prior to entering the bus.

For more information, please contact City Transit at 308-432-0520 -OR- email transportation@chadron-nebraska.com.

FARES

ONE WAY: $1 each time a rider steps on the bus

PASS: $20 for 22 rides; Valid once a day for Pick up, errands (no limit) then back home

•Second Ride: $1 one way (call for second ride same day/after using pass for the day)

PASS is valid to use ONCE a DAY to travel to all the places needed once being picked up from home. Once the rider returns home and calls for a second ride, the charge will be $1 each time he or she "steps on bus."

Scenario:

Rider is picked up at home. Travels to Clinic * Walmart * Cheemahs * Bank * Home. PASS VALID

Rider calls for second ride: Travels to Library-$1; Pickup at Library to home-$1

AIRPORT: $10 (by appointment)

One-way/Roundtrip

FUR TRADE DAYS: $5/$10 Saturday event only

CRAWFORD: $5/$10 (by appointment)

• 4th of July Parade: $5/$10 (by appointment)

HAY SPRINGS: $5/$10 (by appointment)

CITY DAM: $5/$10 (by appointment – seasonal)

STATE PARK: $5/$10 (by appointment – seasonal)

RAPID CITY: by appointment; fare based on number of riders; minimum $40)