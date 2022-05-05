Turman named Spring Commencement speaker

Nebraska State College System Chancellor Paul D. Turman will be Chadron State College’s Spring Commencement speaker. The combined undergraduate and graduate ceremony will be in the Chicoine Center Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m.

“It is a distinct honor to speak to Chadron State graduates as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. I always enjoy my visits to Chadron and look forward to being on campus and being a part of such an important event,” Turman said.

Turman, who joined the NSCS in 2019, has worked with the governor and legislature to create the Career Scholarship Initiative, approved funding for Chadron State’s Math Science addition and renovation, extended bond funding to address maintenance and repair needs at State Colleges, implemented the 2025 Strategic Plan, and led the State Colleges through the 2019 flood and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to joining the NSCS,, Turman worked for the South Dakota Board of Regents for eight years. He began as the Director of Academic Assessment in 2006 and became the Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs in 2008. As the System Vice President for Academic Affairs, he provided leadership for the academic and research functions of the system by managing initiatives targeted at improving student preparation, progression, and completion through efforts to improve time to degree, increase affordability, and foster collaborative programs.

Previously, as System Vice President for Research and Economic Development, Turman provided leadership to advance grant, research, and scholarly goals by working with state government leaders.

Turman earned his doctorate in Interpersonal Communication from the University of Nebraska Lincoln, his master’s degree from South Dakota State University in Communication, and his bachelor’s degree from South Dakota State University.

He serves on the University of Nebraska Medical Center Rural Health Advisory Committee, the Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission, Nebraska Workforce Development Council, and the Nebraska Information Technology Commission.

Two hundred eighteen Chadron State College undergraduates will receive bachelor's degrees and 65 graduate students will receive master’s degrees in a combined ceremony in the Chicoine Center Saturday at 10 a.m. The event will be available on CSC Live..

Swaranga Fernando of Colombo, Sri Lanka, will offer the opening moment of reflection, and Estabon Bozeman of Inglewood, California, will offer the closing moment of reflection.

Army ROTC cadet Harrison Perchal of Omaha will also receive his commissioning during the ceremony.

