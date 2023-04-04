Last Saturday saw the State level competition for National History Day (NHD) at Nebraska Weslyan, with two projects from Chadron Middle School selected to move on to the National competition June 15 at the University of Maryland. The team of Matthew Sorenson and Samuel Kahl placed first in Junior Group Website with their site “Frontiers in Organized Crime: How Prohibition Shaped the Mafia,” and Vivian Golembiewski placed second in Junior Individual Exhibit with her project “Stonewall Riots of 1969.”

National History Day is devoted to the learning of history. Last fall, student chose a topic related to the theme of “Frontiers in History,: and conducted extensive research with primary and secondary sources. After analysis and drawing conclusions about their topic’s significance in history, they presented their work in original projects.

Sorenson, Kahl and Golembiewski said they weren’t very surprised to find out they’d qualified for State, as there were only a few competitors in each of their categories, though they noted they still had to score enough points to make it

As to how they chose their subjects, Sorenson and Kahl chose prohibition because they were interested in learning how much of a frontier it was in crime, as it’s something that’s not talked about much. They chose the venue of a website, as they were fairly successful with creating one at last year’s NHD competition.

Golembiewski chose her topic because she wanted to do something that involves the LGBTQ community, of which she is a part, and look into something that would start a chain of events up to current day. She chose to do an exhibit because she enjoys art and how items are organized onto a board, and it was easier for her to do something that wasn’t tech-based.

Josephine Werner, who competed but did not qualify for Nationals, chose another route with her performance “The Industrialization of Spinning.” The topic was interesting to her since she spins and does other textile arts. As the 1700’s was the period of time she was using for reference, she didn’t have many pictures to work from. She also didn’t want to do a website, paper or exhibit.

Instead, she performed in the character of a spinner who could no longer provide for herself because of the industrialization of her trade, speaking to husband about her situation. Werner further added the performance looked at the change from home-spun yarn to industrial yarn.

In addition to actually creating the projects, students were questioned by a panel of judges. Golembiewski was surprised to find out she was headed to Nationals, as she felt her exhibit was simplistic compared to the others. “I think I probably killed it in the interview,” she said.

Sorenson and Kahl noted they had the option to either answer judges’ questions or give them a walkthrough of the website. Sorenson said he was surprised to make it to Nationals, as they tied for first at Districts. Kahl said he’s glad they won, because they took second last year.

Sponsor Cathy Kaus noted each category has specific criteria. Exhibits can only have 500 words, while websites have a higher limit of 1,200 words. Performances don’t have a word limit, but must be 10 minutes or less. Rather than a formal presentation, Kaus said, it’s more of a question-and-answer session with the judges. After each contest, they receive feedback which they can use to edit and improve their projects.

The students enjoyed their time at the campus and the competition, taking in some of the other performances and projects, and were able to do a few tours while at the college. All of them said NHD is definitely a project worth doing. Aside from winning, their favorite parts included researching and creating their projects, and learning things they never knew before. They plan to compete next year as well.

Also competing at State last Saturday were:

Tatiana Abdelgabar, Website, “Creation of the X-Ray”

Jason Hy and Nathaniel Stehle, Website, “Small Pox Vaccine”

Lillian Johndreau, Exhibit, “The Essex Tragedy”

Thomas Kaus, Website, “Battle of Vienna: The Frontier that Ended the Ottoman”