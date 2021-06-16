 Skip to main content
Two students selected to serve on statewide advisory board

Two Chadron State College students have been selected by Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) to serve on its Student Advisory Board, according to Associate Professor of Counseling Dr. Tara Wilson.

Chadron State College’s Counseling program nominated two students and Carissa Munn of Lewellen, Nebraska, was selected. The Psychology program nominated the other student who was selected, Laura Otter of Akron, Colorado.

“The Counseling faculty nominated Carissa based on her observed leadership qualities and commitment to the behavioral health profession. We believe she will be an asset to the student advisory board and a strong advocate for rural behavioral health,” Wilson said.

Dr. Mary Jo Carnot, professor of Psychology, said the faculty recommended Otter because of her strong interest in behavioral health and commitment to her education.

Munn and Otter will each serve a one-year term starting in the fall with the board’s first meeting.

In an email notification of the appointments, Erin Schneider, BHECN community outreach coordinator, said the selection process was difficult because of the many qualified and talented applicants.

Schneider said goals for the 12-member Student Advisory Board include bringing together a group of students to advise on BHECN programs and initiatives that support and encourage a diverse group of Nebraska students to pursue careers in behavioral health, providing networking opportunities for students to find peers and mentors interested the behavioral health-related field, and providing students with professional board membership experience.

