Two young women from Chadron, Brooklynn Fritzler and Elizabeth Harrison, received superior ratings in statewide fine arts competition this spring and have been invited to participate at the national level at Orlando, Fla., in late July.
They were among youths from the Chadron Community Church who entered competition sponsored by Nebraska Youth Ministries at a gathering in Kearney in March.
During the national competition, both Brook and Elizabeth will submit original artwork, and Fritzler also will present a business plan to a team of judges. They also are excited to have the opportunity to participate in mission work in the Orlando area, view the other projects selected for the event and worship with thousands of other youths from across the nation.
Donations to help them make the trip may be dropped off at Farmers State Bank in Chadron or be made through their Go Fund Me page at gofundme.com/brooklynn-and-elizabeth-qualified-for-nationals. They also will host other fundraising activities in the near future.
Fritzler will be a senior and Harrison will be a junior at Chadron High School this fall.