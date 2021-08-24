Una Marie Winters
CROWLEY, Texas | Una Marie Winters, 82, formerly of Chadron, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2021.
Marie was born on July 26, 1939 in Chadron to Richard M. and Dorothy J. (Skoglund) Roberts. She is a 1957 graduate of Chadron Prep School.
Marie married Harold E. Winters Oct. 25, 1957. She had jobs cleaning for Midwest Furniture and various people in Chadron & worked for a time for the Dawes County Tax Assessor's office. In the 1980s, Harold and her moved to Pocatello, Idaho where she was a janitor for Idaho State University's (ISU) student union. This was a job she thoroughly enjoyed. She retired after working for ISU for 27 years.
After Harold's death and her retirement, she moved to Texas to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and cruising; going to the casino; playing games; and spending time with family.
She is survived by her son, Ed (Kim), Boerne, TX; daughter, Elaine Christiansen, Crowley, TX; sisters, Helen Baragar, Onawa, IA, and Rita (John) Kepaa, Waianae, HI; brother, William "Bill" (Wendy) Roberts, Chadron, NE; grandchildren: Atasia Tasia Winters (Barry Gartin), Los Angeles, CA, Zach (Laurie) Winters, Fair Oaks, TX, Michelle (Brian) Stokes, Burleson, TX, and Andrea Carter, Crowley TX; great-grandchildren: Madison, Hudson & Brody Winters, Fair Oaks, TX, Elliott & Paige Stokes, Burleson, TX, and Kayla Carter, Crowley, TX; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold E. Winters; sister, Marian J. Clevenger; and nephews, Alan and Ronald Clevenger.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Marie's honor be made to your local Hospice or the charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date.