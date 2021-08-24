Una Marie Winters

CROWLEY, Texas | Una Marie Winters, 82, formerly of Chadron, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2021.

Marie was born on July 26, 1939 in Chadron to Richard M. and Dorothy J. (Skoglund) Roberts. She is a 1957 graduate of Chadron Prep School.

Marie married Harold E. Winters Oct. 25, 1957. She had jobs cleaning for Midwest Furniture and various people in Chadron & worked for a time for the Dawes County Tax Assessor's office. In the 1980s, Harold and her moved to Pocatello, Idaho where she was a janitor for Idaho State University's (ISU) student union. This was a job she thoroughly enjoyed. She retired after working for ISU for 27 years.

After Harold's death and her retirement, she moved to Texas to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and cruising; going to the casino; playing games; and spending time with family.