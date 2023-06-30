Earlier this month, Chadron State College Security Supervisor Mark Hunt presented his collection of military uniforms, describing the changes to the Army uniforms and their symbolism.

A history teacher for 32 years, Hunt said he began collecting uniforms and other memorabilia because he wanted to have them in his classroom for students to see.

“When we talk about the uniforms in the U.S.,” Hunt said, “we really start in 1776. Prior to 1776, even our standard Army wore what you wore every day. There was no standard equipment. You got called up and you headed out.”

The first uniforms in ’76 give the impression of a formal dress, Hunt said, pointing out the U.S. copied the British style. “People forget George Washington led the British Army prior to the American Revolution.”

The French style was also copied, and this was primarily due to not having the manufacturing available in this country. Instead, the U.S. Army would buy uniforms or receive them from allies.

Blue becomes the standard, Hunt said, with uniforms dictating the style of fighting. In the American Revolution, he said, “we line up in straight lines, walk toward each other and start firing until the other guys run away. Battles are bloody and violent lasts for maybe 10 or 15 minutes.”

The blue of the U.S. uniforms helped our troops stand out from the British, who wore red.

From this uniform, Hunt said, there is a transition to what is more commonly seen in the 1800’s. Typical to the Civil War, uniforms now had an open, lighter jacket. Still made of wool like those in the American Revolution, one of the more striking features is the change in color for the rank insignia — yellow for cavalry, blue for infantry and red for artillery.

The “sack coat,” as the uniform is commonly referred, becomes a standard until around 1893. Hunt said they are not uniforms worn for comfort, but are worn practically all the time. He pointed out a variation on the sack coat, with the change to the insignia on the collar.

In 1903 came another change, to what Hunt thinks of as the “coolest” uniforms. These are of a fancier style, with the addition of a shoulder rope. Hunt said the rope is the dominant feature of the uniform, with the color of cord denoting rank of service. He pointed out there was even a red and white cord, denoting medical.

Hunt further noted there is still a lot of influence from Europe in these uniforms, particularly the Prussians, with the high collars and straight lines. “They look sharp, but they’re not going to do you much good in the field.”

By World War I, the U.S. started getting more practical with uniforms. “We knew we were going to get drawn in,” Hunt said, and by the outbreak of the war in 1914 people were already taking sides. By 1917, when American troops are sent overseas, there are so many soldiers being sent over it’s difficult to keep up with manufacturing. Hunt noted that many of the first troops to land were not wearing the steel helmets typically seen in media, instead still having the flat “doughboy” caps.

The uniforms were more a brown khaki, Hunt said, with the idea that it provided more camouflage in the non-vegetated, torn up European countryside. “I think the idea made sense. If anything, I think you stood out more.”

The insignia on the collar also went from a shiny gold to a dull brown, Hunt said, to make the soldiers less of a target. Helmets were also rough, as they wouldn’t shine when wet. The shiny or painted helmets people might see in museums are those modified after the war.

Shoulder patches denoting division are also new, though not prominent until 1918, in an effort to boost morale.

Fast forward to World War II, and the uniform becomes what is known as the “Ike Jacket” or “Eisenhower Jacket.” This was a standard in Europe, but not so much with those fighting in the Pacific. Hunt said Ike Jacket is sleeker, but not real practical as it is missing pockets. Hunt noted soldiers would not actually use the pockets to carry items, as it would throw off the clean look of the uniform. “These were not worn in combat. There were dress uniforms.”

By the Korean War, there’s not much change in style, Hunt said, but there is change to the insignia and the lining is a bit shinier.

In Vietnam, the Army is getting away from the “Khaki Green” to the darker “Army Green.” This is the uniform we’ll see all the way into the 2000’s, Hunt said, after the Gulf War. There are still some wearing this style, he said, but it is being transitions out. The uniform follows more of a suit style.

The Army has now started to go back to its roots, Hunt said, going to the blues with branch colors added to the cuffs. There is also a return to the “pinks and greens” of the dress uniform. Hunt was unsure as to why the color was referred to as “pinks” when they are more of a brown.

As to the return to the blues, he said “We’ve come full circle, so that means in another 10 years maybe we’ll revert to greens.”