Unions fight new BNSF railroad attendance rules

A Transportation Department spokesperson said the disagreement between BNSF and its unions is governed by the Railway Labor Act, which “has long ensured prompt and orderly settlement of disputes between companies and unions” without disrupting commerce. The judge cited that law in deciding the unions weren't allowed to strike because this would likely be considered a minor issue that must be resolved through arbitration or negotiation.

BNSF said it has tweaked its new attendance rules in response to employee concerns but it declined to go into detail about what changes it made. Union officials say those changes haven't gone far enough and the policy could prompt additional resignations that will exacerbate the ongoing supply-chain problems.

The railroad has said the new policy is needed to ensure it has the workers it needs available to operate its trains, and BNSF says the new system gives employees a clearer idea of where they stand than the old system did.

The unions are worried about illnesses during the pandemic, and they say BNSF's new attendance policy would penalize union officials for taking time off to help represent their fellow employees at disciplinary hearings and would penalize workers for taking family leave time that is protected by federal law.

BNSF’s policy "will effectively force COVID-19 positive engineers who fear for their jobs to eschew tests or eschew staying home from work to stop the spread,” the BLET union said in court documents.