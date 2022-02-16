United Way fighting hunger in community

United Way of Western Nebraska is Fighting Hunger in the Community with a food distribution on Tuesday, February 22 in Chadron. This distribution is part of United Way’s efforts in Western Nebraska to fight hunger in Western Nebraska by distributing necessary food to food insecure families including seniors, low-income families and those experiencing food insecurity.

Fighting Hunger in Our Community provides each household with several complete meals including non-perishable items, fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products for local families. The first event is in Chadron and will serve 100 families. Volunteers from United Way, Healthy Blue Nebraska and AmeriCorps volunteers in the Dawes and Sioux County RSVP Program will pack the food items in reusable bags for each household. Those in need of a food distribution are welcome to come to Closer To Home at Fourth and Main (4th and Main Street) at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22. Lunch is always available at that time and a food distribution can be picked up on a first come first served basis.

The next event is scheduled in Crawford on March 15 with plans for additional events this fall in Alliance, Scottsbluff and other areas throughout Western Nebraska. This event is made possible by Healthy Blue Nebraska and generous donations earmarked to fight food insecurity.

United Way works in the local community to Give, Advocate and Volunteer and through the Fighting Hunger in Our Community is alleviating hunger. To learn more about United Way, please call the United Way office at 308-763-8031 or email kbenzel@uwwn.org

