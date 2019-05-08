Agricultural valuations will remain flat in Dawes County this year, and the Crow Butte uranium mine’s ore reserves have officially reached a valuation of zero.
Cameco Resources, which owns the mine near Crawford, ceased all U.S. production in 2018, resulting in a “zero value” for the 2019 tax year, said Dawes County Assessor Lindy Coleman.
“Crow Butte is done,” she said. “Though they still have real estate and personal property tax to pay.”
The mine lost its final $10 million in ore reserves valuation over the course of the last two years. Its ore reserves were valued at $5.4 million last year and at $10.6 million the previous year. The company has seen its ore reserves valuation plummet since 2011 as it depleted its stores and awaited approval of expansion permits from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The mine’s ore was valued at nearly $76 million in 2011.
The mine has been granted an initial decision in its favor for its Marsland Expansion permit. The NRC issued its decision at the end of February, though the Oglala Sioux Tribe filed a petition for a review of that decision in late March. Cameco has opposed the petition for review.
Crow Butte applied for its Marsland Expansion permit in 2012 and has two others pending from 2007 and 2010 in other areas of the county. Despite seeking expansion permits, which would add value to its ore reserves if Cameco resumed mining operations, the company has no current plans to develop the additional minefields, said Doug Pavlick, Cameco’s general manager of U.S. operations, last fall during hearings on the Marsland permit.
Elsewhere in the county, Coleman said agriculture valuations remained level for the first time in her 12-year stint as assessor.
“Something has always changed, even if it was only by $5. This is the first time in my history that ag has remained exactly the same,” she said.
Overall, Dawes County’s total valuation is expected to increase by $20.6 million. Coleman said the total valuation is $824, 082, 079, up from $803,463,855 last year. The increase comes from a combination of things, she said.
The county reviewed residential property assessments in Kenwood, Marsland and Whitney this year, accounting for part of the increase.
“We picked up quite a bit of stuff and brought a lot of things up to market value,” Coleman said.
Commercial properties in the county also increased back to 2017 levels after seeing a decrease in last year’s valuation, she said.
Finally, the county conducted its second Pictometry fly-over and discovered new construction.
“We picked up quite a (few) un-permitted buildings,” Coleman said. New construction that had not been permitted through the zoning process added about $1.7 million to the total valuation.
Property tax notices will be sent to landowners by June 1; however, only property owners who will see a change in valuation will receive notices this year, Coleman explained. Property owners have until June 30 to file a protest with the Dawes County Clerk’s office, but Coleman recommends they also stop in her office and review their tax file to make sure everything is correct.
“It doesn’t negate their right to protest, but the data accuracy is really important,” she said.