Chadron Community Recreation will conduct youth volleyball and spring soccer registration on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5-6 p.m. at the NPAC on the Chadron State College campus.

Youth volleyball is for girls and boys in grades 3-6. Practices are set by coaches, and will be Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evenings at Charon Middle School. Games are on weekends in April, and it should be noted this activity does involve travel. The cost of the program is $40.

Sprign soccer signups are strictly for new sign-ups who did not play in the fall. The program is for girls and boys in grades K-6. Practices are set by coaches, with games Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 5:30 or 6:30. There are two games per week, and the season runs from early April until early May. The cost of the program is $30.

Registration deadlines are Feb. 25 for volleyball and March 1 for spring soccer. After the deadline there is an added $10 late fee.

Those who can't make the sign-up dates can go online to chadronrec.com, print off a registration form, and mail it and teh registration cost to : Chadron Community Recreation, P.O. Box 4, Chadron, NE 69337

For more information, email Chadron Community Recreation at director@chadronrec.com