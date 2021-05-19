"Walk the Walk" honors highway designation

It was a red, white and blue welcoming at the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, May 12, for Daryl Harrison and Ken Hanel. The two passed through town as part of their 432-mile walk across Nebraska on Highway 20 to bring awareness of the road’s designation as a Medal of Honor Highway.
The designation was made by Gov. Pete Ricketts in February of 2020. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest award for bravery, awarded by the President in the name of Congress and often referred to as the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Speaking from one of the RVs used for sleeping and breaks during the alternating six-mile stretches, Harrison said the journey actually began on May 11 of 2020, but it was postponed due to COVID. “It was that year in which the highway was decreed the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway be the governor,” he said. “We stress that because of the fact that we started working out for that first one. It’s been quite the long journey.”
As for getting prepared for the journey, Harrison said he is 66 and his relief walker, Dwayne Freeman, is 77. Hanel is 74. “You don’t just take these bodies at that age, toss them out on the highway and expect them to be able to walk. We walk six-mile alternating segments, and each of us does three segments a day. That would be 36 miles. We walk the last mile together.”
May 11 also marks the anniversary of Bob Maxwell’s passing. Maxwell was a Medal of Honor recipient from Oregon and one of the first group who began the naming of Highway 20 across the states as Medal of Honor highways. The end goal is creating a National Medal of Honor Highway from Newport, Ore. to Boston, Mass.
“Nebraska has become an integral part of this,” Harrison said, noting that the flag he and Hanel carried had streamers on it from all states west — Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Oregon — that have completed their highway designations. With the Nebraska “walk across” and some additional pressure, Iowa has also done their designation. “We’re trying to get Illinois motivated. Indiana has it done. Other states now are seeing it is coming.”
Nebraska is unique against the other states, as the team has passed through Fort Robinson, and crossed the north to south running VFW Memorial Highway going through Valentine and American Legion Memorial Highway at O’Neill. “Only one state’s got that,” Harrison said, adding that many of Nebraska’s Medal of Honor recipients were named during the Indian Campaigns. Nebraska also has the first Native American, Co-Rux-Te-Chod-Ish (Mad or Angry Bear), to receive the Medal of Honor.
On the other end of the state, the walk will end May 22 at Siouxland Freedom Park at South Sioux City, where there is a half-scale model of the Vietnam Wall made from stone of the same quarry that provided the stone for the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Memorial. The park will be the center of the National Medal of Honor Highway when the highway designation is complete. As they reach this final destination, the walkers will be met with a motorcycle escort, which will also be making the 432-mile journey on May 22. The riders will form a flag line and escort the walkers and two medal recipients — James McCloughan and Charles Hagemeister — being honored that day.
Another part of raising awareness of the highway designation is the installation of signs along the route. Harrison said the State initially allowed them 12 signs but have since upped that amount, so they are looking at where the signs might go. They are also looking into a signage program that honors cities along the route as Medal of Honor communities. Some of the community signs might be set up where medal recipients were born or died, or had some other connection.
Around the walkers’ necks hang the pictures and names of medal recipients. Harrison explained each six miles they walk is dedicated to a specific recipient, except for the first segment which was done for two.
“Our primary reason for being here,” Harrison said, “is to properly dedicate this highway to these 74 heroes of heroes. After this, people can help us with signage, and educating Nebraskans that this is their newest, largest veterans’ memorial in the state. Four hundred and thirty-two miles of it."