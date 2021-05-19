"Walk the Walk" honors highway designation

It was a red, white and blue welcoming at the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, May 12, for Daryl Harrison and Ken Hanel. The two passed through town as part of their 432-mile walk across Nebraska on Highway 20 to bring awareness of the road’s designation as a Medal of Honor Highway.

The designation was made by Gov. Pete Ricketts in February of 2020. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest award for bravery, awarded by the President in the name of Congress and often referred to as the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Speaking from one of the RVs used for sleeping and breaks during the alternating six-mile stretches, Harrison said the journey actually began on May 11 of 2020, but it was postponed due to COVID. “It was that year in which the highway was decreed the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway be the governor,” he said. “We stress that because of the fact that we started working out for that first one. It’s been quite the long journey.”

As for getting prepared for the journey, Harrison said he is 66 and his relief walker, Dwayne Freeman, is 77. Hanel is 74. “You don’t just take these bodies at that age, toss them out on the highway and expect them to be able to walk. We walk six-mile alternating segments, and each of us does three segments a day. That would be 36 miles. We walk the last mile together.”