Warmer temperatures provide benefits for early calvers

While there’s been some good snowstorms this season, they've been balanced with higher than normal temperatures for winter.

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Beef Systems Educator Jack Arterburn said he’s been talking to folks in the Chadron area, as well as in Sheridan, Sioux and Box Butte counties, and people are enjoying the nice bouts of weather that have made calving fairly easy this season. “There’s been periods of mud,” he said, “but it sure seems to dry up quickly. I think everybody’s enjoying that aspect. It’s kind of the silver lining in all this dryness.”

That same dryness is something of a double-edged sword, however, as it means new calves could be getting sick due to dust pneumonia and other illnesses that come on with such weather.

But because it’s been so nice, Arterburn’s observed a lot of cow-calf pairs out on pasture, which could be the best thing for them. “It gets them spread out,” he said, “out of a confined area where there typically tends to be more illness.”

The temperature swings the area’s been experiencing can also affect the cattle as well, Arterburn said, noting that any kind of swing can impact the calf health, but major shifts like going from 60s and 70s to sub-zero temperatures in the span of a couple days can cause severe problems.

From his observations, Arterburn hasn’t seen or heard of any problems from people. As for the late-February cold snap, he had not heard anything out of the normal. The main response, he said, is that more labor was required. “They had any animals close to calving near their facilities, and if any started to calve they brought them inside. Typically, if you’re calving this time of year you have the facilities to bring them inside and care for them.”

There are many who haven’t started calving as well, Arterburn said, and it seems there are more and more people pushing their calving dates back, and the cold snaps seem to be an incentive to turn in their bulls a little later.

Arterburn also commented on how the dry winter will impact the availability of grass available for the new calves. “This will be year three of below than normal precipitation,” he said, “if we stay below. We’ve already had two years, so the pastures are already going to be stressed.”

While many have made it through the dry years unscathed, he added, there are some he’s spoken with who have taken the route of destocking. His concern is, even if the area gets normal precipitation this year, if people haven’t been watching forage growth and destocking the past two years they’ve been stressing their pastures even further.

“Even if we get normal or around normal precipitation, there’s a chance the pasture and forage growth is going to be less than normal.”

Looking at how the dry conditions could impact the upcoming beef sales and auction markets, Arterburn noted some ag economists did some modeling after the 2012 drought, because prices had dropped substantially due to the abundance of animals flooding the markets. It was less costly to take the cows to market than to try to keep them longer on feed. He speculated there could be a similar scenario happening this year.

He further explained that situations like those in 2012 drove down inventory numbers, which meant fewer calves coming to the market in subsequent years and prices rose to record levels. The economists determined that, in that scenario, the sooner people sold the better off they would have been. He recommended implementing a drought plan earlier and destocking sooner. It can be hard to make predictions on what folks should do, he pointed out, because if it happens to suddenly rain then more grass and forage is available. “But it’s a lot easier to have the grass and not have enough cows to meet the demand versus having too many cows and get into a drought situation.”

There are other options available, he added, such as limiting feeding. If it can be done economically, he said, it can be beneficial but people need “to keep a sharp pencil” on their operations. He added that UNL Extension Cow/Calf Stocker Management Specialist Karla Wilke can be reached at 308-632-1245 to further discuss additional options.

Drought and calf health is something being paid a lot of attention, Arterburn said, and work is being done to make sure there’s plenty of information and educational resources being put together to provide programs if needed.

“It’ll certainly be interesting,” he said of the upcoming months.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0