The public has two more weeks to weigh in on a development proposal being considered by the Chadron City Council.
Mayor Miles Bannan’s absence due to illness Monday night prompted the tabling of two items on the agenda, including a proposed water line loop construction on the west edge of town. Also tabled were negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police.
The development proposal calls for the City of Chadron to pay for 70 percent of the costs of a water line loop on property that Fuller Construction is purchasing from the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation. Because the city owns adjacent property, it is legally responsible for 28 percent of the construction costs, but City Manager Greg Yanker is proposing the city take on the higher percentage to encourage development of the property. If the city agrees to pay 70 percent of the water line loop construction it would total $222,250.
Council members George Klein and Cheryl Welch expressed opposition to the plan at a meeting two weeks ago, and the matter was tabled to give council members additional time to consider the project.
In a metropolitan area, it’s true that developers would traditionally pay for 100 percent of the costs of improvements, Yanker said. However, because of Chadron’s locations public-private partnerships are necessary.
Fuller Construction is purchasing all of the property known as the “industrial park” from Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, with plans to construct its company headquarters on one of the lots and eventually develop the rest by bringing additional businesses to the location. Fuller Construction plans to build its office on Lot 4 of the park, which already has water access, said Eric Fuller. The agreement to finish a water main loop and provide water to the remaining lots isn’t necessary to move forward with his own construction, but it will help market the rest of the property for development.
NNDC Director Deb Cottier said she believes NNDC has owned the property for more than 30 years and been unable to attract investors, in large part due to its lack of utilities. She urged the council to move forward with the project two weeks ago, noting that the overall scale of the improvements at the location is much larger than the water line loop, and the city is being asked to pay a percentage of one small piece of that larger plan.
To date, Fuller Construction has already spent roughly $270,000 making improvements in the area, and the company and the Nebraska Department of Transportation have agreed to pay for extending Stockade Road, said attorney Randy Cullers, who represented NNDC and Fuller Construction before the council earlier this month. The city will own the water line loop and the street at the end of the project.
Both Klein and Welch Monday said they have received feedback on the proposal and would like to hear additional public input now that a decision has been delayed for two more weeks.
In other business Monday, Cottier updated the city council on a planned June 18 trip to Chadron by Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Diplomats and three bills in the Unicameral to address the collection of online sales tax.
The council also approved the bid for repairs to the west water storage tank and approved the two-year grant request for the city’s handibus. Ordinance 1408 was also read for the first time; it will update the city’s residential building code to bring it in line with the State of Nebraska. The second reading of the ordinance will take place March 4.