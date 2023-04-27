WAYNE STATE COLLEGE SUMMER MUSIC ACADEMY LESSONS BEGIN MAY 8

April 27, 2023 (WAYNE, Neb.) – Musicians and vocalists of all ages can refine their musical skills this summer by participating in the Wayne State College Summer Music Academy.

Summer lessons begin Monday, May 8, and run through Friday, June 23. The $100 registration fee includes all necessary lesson materials.

The Summer 2023 session serves those 5 years of age to adult with one weekly 30-minute lesson taught by a Wayne State music student under the guidance of Dr. Angela Miller-Niles, Chair of Wayne State’s Music Department. Piano or voice lessons are offered, with lessons for other instruments available upon request. Lessons will take place in the Brandenburg Education Building; however, remote lessons are also an option.

To register, visit www.wscmusiccamps.com and click the WSC Summer Music Academy link. Registration closes May 8.

For more information, contact Miller-Niles at anmille1@wsc.edu, or call 402-375-7514.

Wayne State College, a leading, public four-year college in Northeast Nebraska, is a member of the Nebraska State College System.