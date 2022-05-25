Weis putting down the scissors

After 40 years, Roger Weis is closing his doors on A Kut Above, 317 Main Street. Finishing up a haircut on Dennis Absalon, the “grocery king of Crawford,” Weis said with a laugh that the man in his chair was “my inspiration, that at 40 years, you quit.”

Weis opened his business in April of 1982. He grew up on a farm near Woodbine, Iowa, and had previously come out to the Chadron a few times for some hunting and fishing.

Before he moved the Chadron officially, he lived in Omaha but decided he’d had enough of that area. “I just like it,” he said, “and I was freshly divorced. It was easy to move. When I moved here, everything that I owned fit in my El Camino.”

As for his decision to study barbering, Weis said the 1980’s were tough on farming, so though he had an interest in agriculture he chose a more practical route at the time that would provide a steadier income. In 1980, he took a year-long course through a barber college in downtown Omaha.

Weis was supposed to be apprenticing under a man named Dale Neese when he first came to Chadron, “but he never came to work. I would see him on Saturday afternoons. When I was closing he’d come and take half of the gate.”

Afraid he would get caught not having a master barber at the shop, Weis contacted the Nebraska Board of Barber Examiners. The board told him they needed someone here, and agreed to overlook the fact for the next eight months.

An interesting fact is that Neese, who was supposed to be the master barber, was from Missouri Valley, Iowa, about 14 miles from Weis’ hometown of Woodbine. At the time, Herb Peterson — another Iowa transplant — also had a barber shop.

“This is a place where exiled Iowans went,” Weis joked. “Nobody looked for us here.”

After he got the go-ahead to continue working from the state board, Weis went to his friend Jerry Johnson, a banker who provided the loan for him to buy the shop. Weis recalled he told Neese if he didn’t sell he would venture out on his own. With the sale done in 1982, Dale’s Barber Shop became A Kut Above.

“They told us in barber school — that was back when telephones were important — to try and think of something that will get you listed first in the phone book. For a long time, I was the first listing under ‘A’.”

Along with Peterson, Weis noted other barbers in town when he took over were Roger Dotson and Carl Gold. “Carl was a cool, colorful guy . . . He was a nice old gentleman to visit with. If you want to be a barber, you’ve got to know how to visit.

“Before I got into barbering, I never kept track of sports, but it’s something I do every day. You read the paper, you check the stock market, check cattle prices and the sports page. You’ve got to know a little bit about everything.”

As for the future of barbering in Chadron, Weis is concerned as he’s spoken to folks and found there isn’t much interest for people in eastern Nebraska to move any further west than Grand Island. He further noted there should be more emphasis on getting people who live here interested in studying trades.

During his time as a Chadron barber, Weis said among his favorite things are meeting people and learning the history. “There’s been so many guys that are gone now, that I learned so much about Chadron.” He added that some of these folks may have just been lonely and wanted to come in a visit with someone.

When he first opened, there was a group that got together across the street who met for coffee, Weis said, and many who he learned from. For instance, Gordon Larson “coached” him on how t get along with his customers. George Grosch, who had the Chuckwagon restaurant, also was a good friend and an astute businessman. “He was probably the last person to become a millionaire in the food business,” Weis said. “One day, he told me if the door’s locked you’re not going to make money.” This encouraged Weis to keep later hours, though a shoulder surgery a couple years back limited him to closing at 3 p.m.

Though he hasn’t set a specific date to retire, Weis’ barbering license expires on July 1 and he doesn’t intend to renew it.

Weis and his wife, Donita, have seven grandchildren and one on the way — all girls — so they’re sure to be busy. They also enjoy camping and love spending time at Chadron State Park. Weis is also working at the parking, mowing and working on machines.

“The one thing I regret in 40 years of doing this, is I’ve spent way too much time inside.” He plans to work full-time at the park until October, and the couple plans to stay in the Chadron area.

“I always say Chadron’s like a fungus. It grows on you. I wouldn’t want to live any place else.”

