Wheat crop better than expected

Although drought and the Friday, July 9 hail storm took a toll in places, the Dawes County wheat crop has been surprising good for the most part.

Mike Bartels of Chadron, supervisor for West Plains Grain, said last Friday that the quality of the wheat has been “really good,” the test weights have often exceeded 60 pounds a bushel and the yields have varied, but the average is apparently around 40 bushels an acre, or about the county’s average in recent years.

The price is among the best news for producers. Bartels said it has ranged from $6.20 to $6.50 a bushel during July. That’s about $2 a bushel higher than a year ago.

Bartels said some growers told him their yields were in the 30- to 35-bushel an acre range, while others said theirs made around 50. He added that an Oelrichs farmer thought his fields were yielding nearly 60 bushels.

Bartels said no while wheat had yet been received from the Table south of Chadron last week, he estimated that only about 10 percent of the crop was left to be cut in the county.

As usual, a sizable portion of the wheat in the region was cut for hay. For many producers who also have cattle it was “six of one and half a dozen of the other.”