Wheat crop better than expected

Although drought and the Friday, July 9 hail storm took a toll in places, the Dawes County wheat crop has been surprising good for the most part.
Mike Bartels of Chadron, supervisor for West Plains Grain, said last Friday that the quality of the wheat has been “really good,” the test weights have often exceeded 60 pounds a bushel and the yields have varied, but the average is apparently around 40 bushels an acre, or about the county’s average in recent years.
The price is among the best news for producers. Bartels said it has ranged from $6.20 to $6.50 a bushel during July. That’s about $2 a bushel higher than a year ago.
Bartels said some growers told him their yields were in the 30- to 35-bushel an acre range, while others said theirs made around 50. He added that an Oelrichs farmer thought his fields were yielding nearly 60 bushels.
Bartels said no while wheat had yet been received from the Table south of Chadron last week, he estimated that only about 10 percent of the crop was left to be cut in the county.
As usual, a sizable portion of the wheat in the region was cut for hay. For many producers who also have cattle it was “six of one and half a dozen of the other.”
Because of the drought, the hay crop is short again this year, and it’s reported that up to $200 a ton is being asked for grass hay. But with wheat prices also the highest in several years, the decision whether to use the wheat for hay or cut it for grain was a tough one.
Much of the best wheat in Dawes County was in the Crawford area, where there was more moisture last fall than the remainder the county received.
Alan Soester said his fields around Crawford and south of Whitney yielded around 50 bushels. He was pleased with the outcome, particularly since the previous three years his crops were damaged by hail.
Soester also cut a field of seed wheat belonging to Kalvin Dodd north of Crawford last week that made 70 bushels an acre.
Dodd said he was surprised by the yield. He noted that in past years he’s had a few similar yields, but he wasn’t expecting it this year since this is the second year in a row that the precipitation has been only about half of normal.
The July 9 storm devastated the wheat crop in parts of the Deadhorse community, around Chadron State Park and on the Table. Colt Foster, an employee of Farmer’s Co-op in Hemingford, said the same storm also wiped out several fields in western Box Butte County around Lawn Church corner, where corn fields also were shredded.
Another Farmers Co-op employee, Kyle McCarthy, said 40 bushels an acre is probably about the dryland wheat crop average in that county, but he noted some irrigated fields hit at least 100 bushels “where it didn’t get hailed.”
Fierce storms on the ninth were devastating both northeast and west of Alliance. Foster said high winds that day damaged a grain handling facility at Alliance, making it necessary for some producers to bring their wheat to Hemingford. He added that 322 trucks dumped wheat at Farmer’s Co-op one day last week.
That adds up to about 225,000 bushels.
Farmer’s Co-op was paying $6.28 a bushel for wheat last Friday. The price on the same date a year ago was $4.19.