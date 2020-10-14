Wright named Student of the Month

Chadron State College student Jahani Wright is the Project Strive/TRiO September Student of the Month.
Wright, a sophomore from Miami, said he chose Chadron because he felt he would be given the best opportunity to further his football career. Wright has been a member of the CSC football team for three years.
Wright’s main priority is to graduate with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
“I want to focus on becoming a better student-athlete,” Wright said.
Wright is currently pursuing a degree in Exercise Science with a minor in Sports Leadership. After graduating, Wright would like to work in the sporting world and pursue a career in the National Football League.
CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long said he admires Wright’s commitment to better himself.
“As soon as Jahani stepped on our campus, we talked about the importance of utilizing every tool that we have at Chadron State College to be the best student-athlete he can be. He is a great example of taking advantage of those tools to not only be the best football player that he can be, but to be the best student,” Long said.
Jennifer Schaer, Director of Project Strive/TRiO, said Wright has family roots in Project Strive and is an active member.
“Jahani joined Strive when he came to CSC because his older brother, Tevon, was already a part of Strive,” Schaer said. “Jahani has used many of the services that Strive has to offer. It has been great to watch him grow and be successful as a student, athlete and person.”
Wright said his favorite class is Food Science (FCS 236) because he enjoys learning to improve his cooking skills. In Wright’s free time, he enjoys attending Pit events and social activities on campus.
Chadron State College’s Project Strive/TRiO program, located in the lower level of the King Library, is an academic enrichment program committed to help students succeed. Project Strive also focuses on career exploration, cultural and social enrichment and self-awareness. To be eligible for the program, a student must be one of the following: A first generation student where neither parent has a four-year degree, meet low income status based on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services criteria, or have a documented disability. For more information, visit https://www.csc.edu/projectstrive/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!