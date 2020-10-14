Wright named Student of the Month

Chadron State College student Jahani Wright is the Project Strive/TRiO September Student of the Month.

Wright, a sophomore from Miami, said he chose Chadron because he felt he would be given the best opportunity to further his football career. Wright has been a member of the CSC football team for three years.

Wright’s main priority is to graduate with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

“I want to focus on becoming a better student-athlete,” Wright said.

Wright is currently pursuing a degree in Exercise Science with a minor in Sports Leadership. After graduating, Wright would like to work in the sporting world and pursue a career in the National Football League.

CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long said he admires Wright’s commitment to better himself.

“As soon as Jahani stepped on our campus, we talked about the importance of utilizing every tool that we have at Chadron State College to be the best student-athlete he can be. He is a great example of taking advantage of those tools to not only be the best football player that he can be, but to be the best student,” Long said.