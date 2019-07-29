Elaine Roll

Elaine Mae Roll passed away peacefully in La Jolla, California. She was a genuinely nice, caring woman with a strong sense of family and community. Despite various health challenges in her later years, she remained in good spirits and was always ready with a joke, a story, a smile and a laugh.
She was born in Hot Springs, South Dakota, as the fourth of six children of the late Henry Kienitz and Phyllis Buoey Kienitz and raised in Smithwick, S.D.
Elaine was a 1953 graduate of Hot Springs High School. Following business courses and a brief stint working in Washington, D.C., she returned to marry the love of her life, David Gregg “Gregg” Roll Sept. 25, 1955. They settled on the Roll family ranch in Oelrichs, S.D., for 22 years before building a home in the Hidden Valley area of Chadron in 1977. They enjoyed 47 years together before his passing in 2002. Her final 15 years were lived at a retirement community in Carlsbad, Calif., where she moved to be nearer eldest daughter Susan.
A stay-at-home mother and rancher, Elaine was also a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and volunteered extensively for Immanuel Lutheran Church, Welcome Wagon and the American Legion in Chadron. She enjoyed barn dances, playing bridge, bingo and golf, reading, watching baseball, having pets, and her home was always decorated for every holiday and season.
Her life is celebrated by her loving family: daughters Susan Roll (Dana Chaiken) of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., and Nancy Cooper (Gary Gooder) of Bridgeport; and siblings Victor Kienitz (Marcella) of Hot Springs, S.D., Jean Cope Kraft of Rapid City, S.D., Ted Kienitz (Mary) of Chadron, and Dee Grillo (Dennis) of Las Vegas, Nev., and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by younger sister Janice Ziller (Neil) of Gordon.
All are welcome at Elaine's memorial service at 11 a.m. Aug. 3, 2019 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Attendees are requested to wear bright, colorful clothing to celebrate the colorful way Elaine lived her life.
She will be buried with her husband at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Last Chance at Life All Breed Rescue in Oceanside, Calif., or the American Heart Association, or any charity of choice. Her online guestbook is available for friends and family to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.