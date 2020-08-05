BREWER: A perspective on wind

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A large, fifty turbine wind energy facility is planned for northern Gage County, Nebraska. It is not surprising the citizens in the area are up in arms about it. Like they have in the Sandhills and in counties all over Nebraska, citizens are organizing and are actively resisting the plague of wind energy infecting their county and ruining the quality of their lives.

The Gage County Alliance for Wise Wind Energy Decisions invited me to attend a meeting of the Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission last night. I was joined by my colleague Senator Myron Dorn who represents that county. The question before them was should the minimum set-back (distance from a residence) of an industrial wind turbine be increased from three eighths of a mile to one mile in the county zoning regulations? The high school auditorium had about two hundred concerned citizens and scores of them provided public comment. The overwhelming majority were in favor of the one mile set-back.