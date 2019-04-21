Dear Editor,
We would like to extend a HUGE THANK YOU to every individual, family, and group who generously donated to the Women’s Self-Defense Class Scholarship fund. This money enabled 43 women from our community to take part in the Women’s Primal Self Defense classes on April 5-6, offered by 88Tactical from Tekamah. Twenty-five participants received 100% scholarships, seven students received a 50% tuition reduction and 11 women received a 25% scholarship but donated their $20 rebate back to the scholarship fund.
The classes received rave reviews and participants left informed, empowered and energized. We intend to bring 88Tactical back to Chadron in the fall of 2019, so stay tuned for details. The instructors said they have never taught in a town where financial support was offered to students, but then again, they’d never been to Chadron before! If you, or a group you’re associated with, would like to help empower young women, by giving them the opportunity to gain the knowledge, confidence and skills to stand up for themselves, please consider making a donation. The Women’s Self-Defense Class Scholarship fund can be found at the Chadron Federal Credit Union and is listed under the names of U. Taylor and C. Welch.
All funds will be used to reduce the tuition costs of young women from the Panhandle.
In gratitude and appreciation,
Cheryl Welch and the community members of Indivisible Chadron