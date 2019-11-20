Making Honor Flight possible
Honor flight would not happen with the generous businesses and individuals who give and work generously behind the scenes. Thank you one and all who make these trips possible to our veterans.
I just returned from the latest flight to Washington, D.C. out of Chadron and have experienced such respect and honor never before known in my Viet Nam service time. The Honor Flight Organization did a fabulous job of having everything organized the entire trip from transportation (thank you local car dealers), meals, hotels, tour guides, law enforcement escorts, Patriot Guard rider and the honor flight organization group, plus the special send-off ceremony where each veteran received a special hand-made quilt made by the Panhandle Quilts of Valor, as well as the Hemingford Unit Juniors and Sons Youth. The turn-out of the community here, the Job Corp, and all along the way was amazing.
We were treated like VIPs going through the airports and at the memorials-a very humbling experience. Our guide was so knowledgeable and had such a love for the veterans as did our super sponsors, Vicki Kotschwar and Pat Mracek, who did a fabulous job of keeping us where we needed to be. Mail call was another special time and I want to thank all who sent letters, cards and pictures to honor us. What a great group of veterans and guardians to travel with as well.
There isn't any way to thank everyone, but we do acknowledge the effort put in on the local level as well as the national. If you are a veteran and have not made the flight, do contact the local group and get on the list when another flight is scheduled. You will not regret it!
Thank you,
Gary and Rosemarie Meradith
Gratitude for Honor Flight
We want to offer sincere and heartfelt thanks to all who contributed in any way to the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 Mid-America Nebraska Honor Flight.
To chief Tim Lordino and all law enforcement for escorting and contacting the proper groups to assist. To Paris Fisher Auto, GMC of Chadron, Eagle Chevrolet and Wahlstrom Ford for providing such comfortable vehicles for our travel. To Big Bat's for gas credit cards to fuel those vehicles.
To our Chadron Honor Guard for the appropriate and inspiring military send-off. To our fire department for flag display and help. To Russ Seger for his very thoughtful thoughts and prayers to leave with.
To the Hemingford Unit 9 Juniors and Sons Youth for making and presenting the lovely hand-decorated pillow cases to each veteran. To Kathy Dye and all the talented quilters who made and presented beautiful Quilts of Valor to every veteran.
To our Pine Ridge Job Corps for being so supportive, putting up flags and their presence as we passed by on the highway. To Steve Tomlinson and Barb Goldman, who took care of getting everything going at the Elks Club in Scottsbluff, including a nice lunch, and special words and music.
To the Veterans and Guardians who made the trip, thank you for being so positive, sharing both laughter and tear together. It was our pleasure to provide you with this trip, long overdue for many and deserved by all. To all who helped with work, funds, prayers and generally supporting us, we say again - thank you. God bless our community and area, God bless all Veterans, here and away, and God bless America!
Mid-America Nebraska Honor Flight Board: George Klein, Larry Hix, Vicki Kotschwar, Barb Reed, Pat Mracek, Darin Crowell and Lenny Johnson