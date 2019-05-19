I recently had the pleasure of visiting western Nebraska last week to attend a special event in Gering where a new collaborative report on the state of early education in the Panhandle was released.
“The Nebraska Panhandle: An Assessment of Birth-Grade 3 Care and Education” was an effort between Educational Service Unit (ESU) 13, the Panhandle Partnership, Inc., and the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska. The report is based on information obtained from extensive community mapping and months of focus groups with more than 200 Panhandle residents across 15 communities.
The results not only showed citizens’ tremendous pride in their communities but also revealed their honest concerns about the urgent need for high-quality early childhood programs and services. Many citizens already understand the need for their children to be in quality birth to Grade 3 programs and are rightly concerned about the affordability and access to such programs in their communities.
It was inspiring to see more than 100 educators, parents and business leaders attend this event and talk passionately about their commitment to address these education gaps to ensure every child from Chadron to Sidney has the best possible opportunity to succeed.
This new report supports many of the same outcomes and priorities of the strategic vision and direction we have at the State Board of Education and Nebraska Department of Education. Specifically, our goal that by 2026, 95% of Nebraska elementary schools will be able to identify at least one high-quality early childhood educational program accessible to all of the school’s resident preschool age population.
We have a lot of work to do to reach this goal, but what’s happening in the Panhandle is a shining example of how it can be accomplished.
The Panhandle effort is a great model of how all Nebraskans can study the needs at the local level and then partner with others to move forward. When one community has a gap that another community is filling, they can think about sharing the knowledge and resources they might have.
What it means for education, generally, is that when we invest in quality early childhood education programs, we start children on a more successful trajectory in school and in life. This report not only supports that, but it’s a strong commitment from many different partners.
I am confident that the work in the Panhandle is poised to provide a model for school-community partnerships to serve young children and families throughout the state and I believe this groundbreaking work can also be a model for the entire nation.