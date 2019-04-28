Our Unicameral Legislature gave first-round approval to Legislative Bill (LB) 227. An amendment to the “Right to Farm Act,” this bill is being sold as a litmus test in a divisive political environment. A vote against, we are told, is a vote against agriculture.
Don’t be fooled. It’s a false choice.
LB 227 is a bill to limit your personal property rights. Every landowner is entitled to the use and enjoyment of their land. When someone or something interferes with that right, you can pursue legal remedies. This is a last resort when nothing else works.
This bill would eliminate that right. It restricts your ability to use your own property as you see fit. LB 227 demands that you give up the option to legally enforce your rights as a landowner.
Make no mistake, this vote is not about revealing who does or does not support agriculture. My family has been farming in Nebraska for six generations. I raise livestock myself. I am insulted by the charge that I must sacrifice property rights to show that I support agriculture, and you should be, too.
Our lawmakers have a difficult choice. Nebraska is one of six states where corporate interests are pushing this legislation. Senators are under pressure from companies with a lot of money and power.
But, don’t cut them any slack. Making the right choice when faced with a tough decision is what we elected them for. Now, we find out whether they have the courage to do so.