Walking through an art gallery, maybe the Carnegie in Alliance or on an island for a Father’s Day getaway, I pause to gaze at each piece reading the narrative, artist’s name and media – “mixed” is the best. You pause and guess what really went on that canvas or into that sculpture. Mixed media will be the norm later this month at “Untrashed”, a Keep Allance Beautiful art show sponsored by Box Butte General Hospital.

The event is an opportunity to create art out of recycled goods – anything that is recycled, upcycled, reused or would have otherwise been thrown away. Artists are invited to select supplies from the KAB recycling center. Contact Executive Director Kathy Worley (308-762-3333) for questions/arrangements. Submission is free and open to anyone. There are no rules for the art and the only reqfuirement is that it be made out of “untrashed” items. Multiple entries are accepted. Artist categories are grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12 and adult with media subcategories: plastics, fiber, paper and mixed. Prizes will be awarded for each category.

Artist pieces need to be submitted to the Knight Musem, where they will be exhibited, no later than Wednesday, April 19. The show will open 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 21, with art on display and available for auction until April 28. All proceeds will be donated to KAB.

Regarding impact on artists and attendees, Kathy said, “One thing would be to open the doors to creativity – look at objects that would be artful instead of trash.” She also views the show as an opportunity to generate greater understanding of what KAB does. “More than ever we need community support.”

The hospital has been a long-term partner with KAB. Karisa Lemoncelli, promotions specialist-Marketing Dept., and Chief Operations Officer Jim Bargen described how the idea emerged for an art show. Karisa said BBGH donates funds to KAB each year as part of their mission. In the past, BBGH has donated the use of a billboard. However, “We wanted to do something to raise money,” she said. “I think the biggest thing is to raise awareness for KAB. You don’t need to be a great artist. (I hope kids showcase their talents.)”

Bargen heads the hospital’s sustainability committee, where a major emphasis is on reducing waste. The timing of the exhibit, the day before Earth Day, adds to the atmosphere. “If it’s successful it could be an annual or bienniall event. I really want people to come out and enjoy the show for a good cause,” he said.

“I do think it’s a great opportunity to see how impactful reusing materials can be,” Karisa said. “You don’t need to use everything new.”

Art itself has been a hallmark of KAB, such as supporting public projects ranging from crosswalks to the downtown bulldog mural. “Goes hand-in-hand with our painted windows to get the community’s attention. People are going to notice art in a different way,” Kathy said, adding the message is finding alternatives and using less. Although the public may gain a greater appreciation of what KAB does, I hope the artists’ creativity ultimately sparks environmental awareness and action. “Maybe it’s just another way,” Kathy said. “This is beyond important right now.”