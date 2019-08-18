As the new school year begins, you can expect to see an increase in the volume of both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. You will also notice the preschool bus out to pick up students to bring them to school and bring them home after school. The Chadron Police Department wishes to remind everyone the passing of school buses is unlawful and we request your cooperation to ensure the safety of our children.
Nebraska State Statute 60-6,175 states that when a school bus is stopped, displaying flashing red signal lights, and has a stop signal arm extended, any vehicle approaching from the front or rear must stop until the red signal lights have been turned off, the stop signal arm is retracted, and the bus resumes moving. Penalty for violation of this statute is a $500.00 fine plus court cost and points will be assessed on the violator’s operator’s license.
The safety and well-being of our community’s children is one of our highest priorities and we urge motorists to drive with care. Please wait for stopped school buses loading or unloading children. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510 or stop in at 125 Main Street.