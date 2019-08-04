Recently, the Chadron Police Department has fielded several inquiries regarding the question; when do I need a Liquor License for an event that would include any alcoholic beverages. Most of the time a license is required to avoid any potential problems or legal issues, but here is some information from the Nebraska Liquor Commission and the Chadron Police Department that can help you be compliant with Nebraska State Statutes. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Chief Lordino at the PD, 308-432-0510.
Do I need a Liquor License?
• Are alcoholic beverages involved? Alcoholic liquor is defined as alcohol, spirits, wine, beer, and any liquid or solid, patented or not. If the beverages, confections or candy you are serving falls within any of these definitions you may need a license.
I am hosting a special event so do I need a license?
• Is there any one of the following taking place at this event? If so, a Special Designated License would required:
o Money is exchanged (ticket, donation, pass-the-hat, etc.)
o The event is advertised (social media, bulletin, newspaper, flyer, etc.)
o The event is in a building accessible to the general public
o The event is open to the general public
You have free articles remaining.
The Nebraska Liquor Control Act defines what sell, sale, and to sell means under the Act.
• If I don’t take the money, but am only taking orders, is that selling? Taking an order or soliciting an order as part of the definition of sell. If your event falls into any of those categories, a license is required.
• If I’m not selling alcohol, but it’s included in the price of an event, do I need a license? If money is paid to attend or participate in an event and alcohol is included as part of that price, then alcohol is being sold and a license is required. This includes charity events, fundraisers that include a meal, or where other entertainment is included in addition to alcohol being available to those in attendance. This also including free will donations and throwing money into the hat. It’s not required that anyone actually consume alcohol, but if alcohol is included in the purchase price to gain admission, then it is part of the sale and a license is required.
• If I give the alcohol away, that means I don’t need a license, right? Alcohol cannot be given away to avoid any other requirements of the Nebraska Liquor Control Act. You cannot give alcohol away to avoid the requirement for a liquor license.
• If we let people bring their own we don’t need a license. Any place open to the public where alcohol is allowed to be consumed, is required to be licensed. A license is required if alcohol is allowed to be consumed even if those attending bring their own alcohol.
• So then, if it’s not open to the public and it is a private party or event, is a license required? What does open to the public mean? Here is a common sense approach to this question:
o No license is required if there is a guest list prepared in advance and no persons not on the list are allowed entry to the event.
o No license is required if there is no advertising of the event in advance to include social media postings of the event.
o However, if advertising is done, the list is ignored and public access is granted into the event and the alcohol, then it would be considered an event that would require a license.