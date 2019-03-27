Though Chadron High School’s performances of “Shrek the Musical” were pushed back a day as Dawes County residents dug their way out from the aftermath of Winter Storm Ulmer, the shows went on - as they must.
Among those braving the results of the storm to attend was a Nebraska High School Theater Academy adjudicator.
The adjudicator, an Omaha Performing Arts staff member, was there to judge the performance as well as individual actors in lead roles for the potential of being selected for one of several NHSTA award categories and the chance to participate in the organizations’ awards showcase June 7.
While the entirety of the performance is eligible for awards, from the leads to the set designers, only those in the lead roles are eligible to enter into consideration for the premier prize of the showcase, a nomination given to one male and one female performer to represent Nebraska at the National High School Musical Theater Awards, known commonly as The Jimmy Awards, at a Broadway theater in New York.
So far at CHS, of the four eligible roles from their recent play, seniors Claire Margetts and Keelynd Clinton have decided to audition, while sophomore Jameson Margetts is strongly leaning that way but hasn’t made a final decision.
At the national level of competition, actors participate to win the ultimate prize, the Jimmy Award, which, according to the NHSMTA’s website, gives one male and one female performer the opportunity to receive merit and need-based assistance to attend NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, New Studio on Broadway: Acting and Music Theatre contingent.
Several past winners have appeared in Broadway productions.
During Nebraska’s competition last year, Claire, then a junior, auditioned, received a call back and was selected as one of six finalists. Clinton was also able to attend the showcase as a member of the ensemble, performing in the opening and closing acts of the show.
“It’s not super common for non-seniors to make it so it was cool that (Claire) made it,” Wendy Mahr, musical theater director and vocal music teacher for grades 3 through 12 says.
CHS Principal Jerry Mack believes Claire and Clinton’s participation may have sparked the decision to send an adjudicator from Omaha Performing Arts to Chadron for the first time.
“I like to think that had something to do with Claire and Keelynd being down there last summer and the quality they saw,” Mack says.
Claire first learned of the awards from a PBS documentary she saw as a freshman in musical theater class. The documentary, “Broadway or Bust,” told the story of contestants from start to finish. She became obsessed with the documentary and decided to send an audition video to Omaha Performing Arts.
“I did it in secret at first because I didn’t want anyone to know if I didn’t make it,” Claire said, laughing.
Claire was chosen as one of 50 to travel to Omaha and audition during the first call back. Once there she says she and the others had a dance call and a performance. Those auditioning were judged with 12 finalists, six males and six females, being named to the finals. Claire was among them.
“Throughout the week we practiced and sort of re-auditioned,” Claire says of her time in Omaha for the finals. “But not as intense as with the panel of judges (at the first call back), they just watched us throughout the week.”
Claire wasn’t named one of the national finalists, but she’s happy to have been a part of bringing the attention of Omaha Performing Arts and the NHSTA to Chadron.
“I’m excited for the different opportunities that will come in the future because of it,” Claire says. “There’s a bunch of different programs they do within (the NHSTA). They do master classes with big actors and actresses you can attend. So I think as we go along it will create great opportunities for the students here.”
Like Claire, the experience of attending NHSTA had a big effect on Clinton.
“It was a pretty crazy experience,” Clinton says. “I had done stuff with Cardinal Singers and had seen a lot of people perform, but I’d not performed on a scale that big. It was honestly an awesome experience.
“It’s definitely my greatest high school experience, no doubt,” Clinton continues. “It was like a blessing, and honor to go down there.”
Seniors Claire and Clinton are two examples of how exposure to fine arts programs at the high school level can help develop a student’s future. Both went to Omaha last year as part of the awards program, both are CHS fine arts participants, and both were leads in “Shrek the Musical.” But the way their futures have been shaped by their experiences differs.
Claire plans to go to Brigham Young University in Utah after she graduates in May. Once there she says she’ll only minor in theater.
“It’s my hope to become a teacher and help out with the theater program at whatever school I end up in,” she says. “I’d like to return to Chadron or another rural community. I like small towns and I like the idea of going somewhere and helping out with their theater program and bringing whatever knowledge I can to that.”
Both Claire and her brother Jameson, who played the villainous Lord Farquaad opposite of her Princess Fiona in “Shrek the Musical,” says they’d both considered a career in theater at some point, but neither is sure it’s something they continue to be interested in pursuing.
“I thought about it a lot,” Claire says. “I really wanted to get my life figured out and know what I was going to do.
“Doing NHSTA was kind of my way to see if I wanted to do it for sure. I told myself ‘If I make it to the next round I’m going to pursue acting.’ And then I did (make it to the next round) and I was like, ‘okay, the next round,’” she says, laughing.
“Actually going (to NHSTA) I realized seeing other people – they seemed to be even more dedicated and focused on theater – it really opened my eyes to their world,” Claire says.
She got a glimpse of how strictly focused on theater performers lives were and realized she had other interests as well.
“Theater is one of my greatest passions and I always want to be involved with it,” she said. “But I think I have an even stronger desire to help bring others to it. My teachers helped me realize that and that really led me to decide to be a teacher.”
Similar to Claire, Clinton, who played the title character of Shrek during CHS’s musical, has been inspired by his time at CHS, but he’s chosen to pursue music and vocal production in college.
He came to the CHS vocal program and the musical as a sophomore, before he had been a member of band, so he was already involved in music. But consideration for his mother’s desire to have one of her four sons involved in singing and theater, and an influential trip to Greeley inspired him to join Cardinal Singers.
Now as a senior, the former football player is focused on music and theater, though he continued to play basketball this spring.
“I really do love football a lot,” Clinton said, “and I didn’t play this year because I wanted to work on acting and music. With football and basketball I’m undersized. With music I know I have more of a chance and I feel I can actually make a career out of music and thrive in music.
“I really do (feel lucky),” Clinton said. “Without (coming to the music program) I feel like I would be a completely different person today. And I know that sounds cheesy, but I feel like music has helped me be a better leader. It’s really helped everything about me; it’s sparked me as a person and shaped me into who I am today. Without music and the program I wouldn’t be the same.”
Clinton represents something of a milestone to Mahr, who celebrates his ability, the pureness of his sound, which she calls rare, and his willingness to work hard.
“He’s my first four-year kid that really music is his thing,” Mahr said. “…it’s been really great to help make his path work. That’s what you get excited about.”
Since Mahr was hired by Chadron Public Schools she’s worked hard to build opportunities for young people in the area who are interested in theater. At the high school, in addition to her duties as vocal director and theater director, she maintains a musical theater class and a stagecraft class she says pairs well with Clete Budler and Jon Cogdill’s welding and construction programs at the high school.
She also works to pull talent from every walk of life at the high school, be they athletes or art students. Outside the high school she created a summer drama program that focuses on middle-school aged kids. The program spends 10 days rehearsing and performs two shows shoehorned into a summer timeframe between baseball, harvest and the Fourth of July to accommodate busy schedules.
The summer program has begun to act as a feeder program for the high school musical production. Multiple students who performed in “Shrek the Musical” began their acting careers in the summer program when they were younger.
Because CHS enjoys a high-level of student participation in all activities it offers, building their fine arts programs has been a group effort championed in part by Marh and both she and Mack celebrate the support the programs receive from others.
Many who participate in CHS’s fine arts programs are also athletes and many still are performers, athletes and also members of Future Farmers of America and/or Future Business Leaders of America., leading to complications with scheduling.
“It comes with a lot of give and take,” Mack says. “There’s a lot of sharing that has to take place.”
For students like Clinton, that sometimes means coming to school at 6:30 a.m. for Cardinal Singers practice, then heading to basketball practice after classes and then to practice for the musical after that.
As for athletics, Mack says across the board coaches have been supportive of the fine arts programs.
“We started this group called Cardinals Committed, and we’re still trying to figure out how to use the group to be an influence on younger kids,” Mack says, “but we’re one of the few schools where our fine arts are part of our committed program. Where in other schools it’s just athletes, we see them on an even playing field.”
Even with the extra effort required, Mack says the school’s goal is to get more and more students involved in activities and that the demand he’s seen for auditorium space is evidence the fine arts programs are gaining popularity.
“What’s been nice for us is, probably in the last five years or so, the increased participation in our fine arts programs,” Mack says. “We made some gains with Cardinals Singers and some of that several years ago. When Wendy Mahr was hired she took it to another level. We did a good job of getting the ball rolling and she was able to really pick up speed with the fine arts program.
“I’ll use Keelynd as an example,” Mack says. “This kid was playing football for us very successfully. He played basketball for us very successfully. He got talked into being part of the musical his sophomore year and it was like, ‘wow, this kid’s got some talent.’
“He’s transitioning out of high school to go into performing arts,” Mack said. “That’s the college he’s chosen, that’s the career he’s chosen. If you’d have talked to him his freshman or sophomore year he was probably going to say he’d be an NFL football player – because he was good.”
For Mack, that direction and inspiration is what he and the school system wants.
“Keelynd represents exactly what our focus has been the last few years for Chadron High School: how to expose these kids to different curriculums and different opportunities to find interests and talents that can lead them on a path and give them a better purpose after high school.”