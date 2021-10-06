15th straight year

“I had a lot of good results in September,” she said. “I went to both big and little rodeos and we nearly always placed. They all counted. I needed them all this year. It was crazy.”

Among the places she competed last month were the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque, the Amarillo Tri-State Fair and the River City Rodeo in Omaha, where she took third to win $959.

Lockhart said she got a big boost late in the summer, when her black gelding, Cutter, became available after being sidelined for more than a year because of a throat ailment. He was her mount at Pendleton and will be her primary horse this weekend during the Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot, N.D., she said.

Winnings from that event will count toward the 2022 standings.

The 2021 standings are led by three-time defending champion Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, at $131,589. Newcomer Jordan Briggs of Tolar, Texas, is second with $102,618, followed by Shelley Morgan of Eustace, Texas, at $94,225.

Another South Dakota contestant, Jessica Routier of Buffalo, is fifth with $78,847.