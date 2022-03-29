Barry ready to return to Chadron

Earlier this year, Chadron Public Schools Activities Director announced his retirement. Within a few months, however, the position was filled as Rick Barry was named the incoming AD.

Of course, Barry is no stranger to Chadron and the Panhandle. He attended school here and graduated Chadron High in 1995 before going on to earn a degree in Recreation at Chadron State College, as well as a second degree in K-12 Physical Education from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

He’s been with Crawford Public Schools since 2007, in the capacity of not only the activities director but also the assistant football coach, head boys basketball coach, track coach and girls basketball coach. He further noted in his time with the Crawford district, his teaching and coaching capacities varied with the school structure. When he started and at times during his career, the district had two physical education programs with divisions of K-6 and 7-12. Other times, it remained a single K-12 program.

Among the classes he taught were Physical Education, Weightlifting, Health and Lifetime Fitness

It’s been quite an experience for Barry over the years, as he is now seeing students he taught in kindergarten as graduating seniors. It’s really exciting, he said, and not a process many teachers get to see. Further, students he’s had in the classroom are now in their 30’s or older, and he enjoys the continuing bond he has with them.

Barry’s love of working with youth started in the non-profit world, as he spent time with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. He further added he had strong influence from his grandfather, Al Gaston, his dad, Mike Barry, and his football coach, Dick Stein.

He’s always felt a connection to the western Nebraska area, and a desire to come back to Chadron. The timing just happened to be right, he said, with Andy Pope retiring the same year his daughter Natalie is graduating from Crawford High School. “Everything just seemed to fall into place,” he said. Coming back to Chadron feels good, he added, and the scenery, way of life and people of western Nebraska all fits together for him.

As for his replacement, Barry has taken himself out of that process. He expressed concern about his influencing the decision, and left the choice up to the district. He expressed his appreciation to the staff, administration and people he’s worked with during his time with Crawford, as they all “have been amazing.”

During his coaching at Crawford, Barry saw 15 years with the boys team and seven with the girls, with a record of 272-231. He had district champion teams in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2022, and district runner up teams in 2011, 2013, 2017, 2029 and 2020.

As for his 15 years of coaching track, He had district champion teams in 2008, 2013, 2017 and 2021, and district runner up teams in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

