The Cardinals’ golfers began last week by shooting 371 in Morrill, April 16, but followed the performance with a 404 in Alliance, Thursday, and a 411 in Scottsbluff, Monday. Though it was a rough week for the team, one positive was Cardinal junior Trevor Berry taking individual titles in both Morrill and Alliance.
“I think just coming out of a break hurt a little with consistency,” Chadron Head Coach C.J. Bach said on Tuesday, following the Scottsbluff meet. “(We) found ourselves in trouble with trees from not hitting straight.”
Berry shot a season low 74 in Morrill with a score of 36 on the front nine and followed it with a 38 on the back nine. Two days later in Alliance he earned another win after shooting 81.
Berry was again the team’s best golfer, but shot 46 on the front and back to score 92, putting him outside of the top ten for the meet.
Olson claimed his usual spot as Chadron’s second-best scorer, but did it by posting Chadron’s best nine-hole score of the invite. The junior began his day shooting 55 on the front nine, but took 11 strokes off on the back nine, shooting a 44 to put him at 99 for the day.
Chadron’s team score of 411 put them in 11th place among the 12-team field. North Platte took the team title with a score of 317. Cheyenne’s Blake Danni took the individual title with a 75.
In Alliance, no Chadron golfer other than Berry shot lower than 100. Olson had a 102, Jacksyn Behrends was at 105 and Zac Collins and Jay Milburn each shot 116
In Morrill, Each of Berry’s teammates shot a 49 on the front and Collins took four strokes off on the back nine to go 49-45-95. Teammates Behrends and Milburn each ended their days at 101. The team was without golfer Blake Olson for the invite.
The Cardinals host their home meet Thursday at Ridgeview Country Club.
