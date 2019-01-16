Chadron wrestlers named all-tournament in Gothenburg.
Three Cardinal wrestlers, Isaiah Beye at 285-pounds, Clark Riesen at 182-pounds and Jake Lemmon at 160-pounds, went a perfect 6-0 across Chadron’s two competitions this weekend, first a dual with Ogallala, in Ogallala, Friday, then at the Gothenburg Wrestling Invite, Saturday.
All three wrestlers were selected to the Gothenburg all-tournament dual team, Saturday.
After squaring off with Ogallala Friday, the Cardinals faced five rounds of duals in Gothenburg Saturday, taking fifth-place after dispatching Holdrege 54-15 in their final matchup. Eight Cardinal wrestlers had pins in the match.
Including their defeat of Holdrege, Chadron earned wins over three district opponents Saturday, defeating Gothenburg 66-18 in the third round and Gering 55-24 in the fourth round.
Against Gering the Cardinals’ Dalton Stewart, Daniel Wellnitz, Lemmon, Ozzy Fernau, and Beye had pins and Sawyer Haag won a 14-2 major decision over Gering’s Jacob Awiszus, to help Chadron defeat Gering in the consolation round and earn their way to the fifth-place match.
“I thought overall we continued to improve on the mat,” Chadron Head Coach Jamie Slingsby says. “The team is continuing to improve and many of the younger wrestlers are starting to come along, which is important with districts coming up in about four weeks.”
Chadron’s first loss came in the first round after Adams Central edged the Cardinals 33-31.
“As a coach it will haunt me for a while,” Slingsby says, “we won seven of the 13 matches, and to still lose the dual it comes down to finishing the pin or not giving up and getting pinned.
Chadron’s Tallon Craig, Waggener, Haag, Lemmon, Riesen, Lance Cattin, and Beye had wins for Chadron against Adams, though Lemmon, Riesen and Cattin had the only pins. At 145-pounds, Waggener didn’t get the pin, but defeated Adams Central’s Jackson Johnson by 17-5 major decision.
Chadron also came up empty handed to Grand Island Northwest, losing 53-24. Of Northwest’s four ranked wrestlers, Collin Quandt, ranked fourth in Class B at 126-pounds, Grady Griess, ranked second in Class B at 195-pounds, and Cooper Kiser, ranked second at 220-pounds, had wins during the dual, though Kiser’s came via forfeit.
Northwest’s other ranked wrestler, Marcos Martinez, ranked sixth in Class B at 285-pounds, was pinned by Chadron’s Isaiah Beye on the way to the junior’s perfect weekend.
Friday, Chadron travelled to face Ogallala, ahead of the Gothenburg duals, and defeated the Indians 57-21.
This Friday and Saturday Chadron will host its annual home meet.
Results from the weekend follow:
Chadron (CHAD) 57.0 Ogallala (OGAL) 21.0
106: Paige Denke (CHAD) over (OGAL) (For.) 113: Lazaro Perez (OGAL) over Eric Vahrenkamp (CHAD) (Fall 1:17) 120: Garrett Reece (CHAD) over (OGAL) (For.) 126: Tallon Craig (CHAD) over Blake Wyatt (OGAL) (Dec 13-6) 132: Dalton Stewart (CHAD) over Grady Packard (OGAL) (Fall 0:41) 138: Gage Stokey (OGAL) over Daniel Wellnitz (CHAD) (SV-1 11-4) 145: Cameron Zink (OGAL) over Kade Waggener (CHAD) (Fall 0:46) 152: Sawyer Haag (CHAD) over Rowen Queen (OGAL) (Fall 1:51) 160: Jake Lemmon (CHAD) over Hunter Skalsky (OGAL) (Fall 5:07) 170: Brock Skinner (OGAL) over Ozzy Fernau (CHAD) (Fall 1:10) 182: Clark Riesen (CHAD) over (OGAL) (For.) 195: Lance Cattin (CHAD) over Bo Edmond (OGAL) (Fall 0:24) 220: Garrett Ferguson (CHAD) over Blake Messervy (OGAL) (Fall 0:36) 285: Isaiah Beye (CHAD) over Colton Donason (OGAL) (Fall 0:25)
Match #1 Adams Central defeated Chadron 33-31
106 - Devon Ackles (Adams Central) over Paige Denke (Chadron) Fall 4:15. 113 - Double Forfeit; 120 - Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) over Garrett Reece (Chadron) Fall 1:50; 126 - Tallon Craig (Chadron) over Jeret Frerichs (Adams Central) Dec 8-4; 132 - Malachi Hood (Adams Central) over Dalton Stewart (Chadron) Fall 1:00; 138 - Cameron Kort (Adams Central) over Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) Dec 4-2; 145 - Kade Waggener (Chadron) over Jackson Johnson (Adams Central) Maj 17-5; 152 - Sawyer Haag (Chadron) over Blake Hessler (Adams Central) Dec 6-0; 160 - Jake Lemmon (Chadron) over Oaklyn Smith (Adams Central) Fall 5:28; 170 - Jacob Deckert (Adams Central) over Ozzy Fernau (Chadron) Fall 4:39; 182 - Clark Riesen (Chadron) over Sam Hemberger (Adams Central) Fall 0:41; 195 - Lance Cattin (Chadron) over Conner Brown (Adams Central) Fall 3:49; 220 - Kayden Saurer (Adams Central) over Garrett Ferguson (Chadron) Fall 0:24; 285 - Isaiah Beye (Chadron) over Tyler Pavelka (Adams Central) Dec 7-5;
Match #2 GI Northwest defeated Chadron 53-24
113 - Caden Frederiksen (GI Northwest) over Paige Denke (Chadron) Fall 4:32; 120 - Grayson Fries (GI Northwest) over Garrett Reece (Chadron) Fall 3:08; 126 - Collin Quandt (GI Northwest) over Tallon Craig (Chadron) Fall 3:54; 132 - Dillon Mckinney (GI Northwest) over Dalton Stewart (Chadron) TF 18-1; 138 - Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Hayden Freidt (GI Northwest) Dec 10-7; 145 - Owen Friesen (GI Northwest) over Kade Waggener (Chadron) Fall 1:09; 152 - Austin Cooley (GI Northwest) over Sawyer Haag (Chadron) Fall 0:59; 160 - Jake Lemmon (Chadron) over Jose Costilla (GI Northwest) Fall 1:40; 170 - Ozzy Fernau (Chadron) over Alex Cabello (GI Northwest) Dec 6-2; 182 - Clark Riesen (Chadron) over Zach Pistulka (GI Northwest) Fall 0:31; 195 - Grady Griess (GI Northwest) over Lance Cattin (Chadron) Fall 1:22; 220 - Cooper Kiser (GI Northwest) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 285 - Isaiah Beye (Chadron) over Marcos Martinez (GI Northwest) Fall 3:25; 106 - Grady Arends (GI Northwest) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #3 Chadron defeated Gothenburg 66-18
120 - Garrett Reece (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 126 - Corben Libich (Gothenburg) over Tallon Craig (Chadron) Fall 1:33; 132 - Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) over Dalton Stewart (Chadron) Fall 3:50; 138 - Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Tyler Peterson (Gothenburg) Fall 1:56; 145 - Kade Waggener (Chadron) over Jameson Smith (Gothenburg) Fall 2:37; 152 - Sawyer Haag (Chadron) over Brendan Libich (Gothenburg) Fall 0:57; 160 - Jake Lemmon (Chadron) over Riley Baker (Gothenburg) Fall 1:24; 170 - Ozzy Fernau (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 182 - Clark Riesen (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 195 - Lance Cattin (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 220 - Garrett Ferguson (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 285 - Isaiah Beye (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 106 - Paige Denke (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 113 - Ty Hotz (Gothenburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #4 Consolation BracketChadron defeated Gering 55-24
126 - Nate Rocheleau (Gering) over Tallon Craig (Chadron) Fall 0:51; 132 - Dalton Stewart (Chadron) over Carmelo Timblin (Gering) Fall 2:56; 138 - Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Eli Thompson (Gering) Fall 1:26; 145 - Kade Waggener (Chadron) over Jacob Smith (Gering) Dec 16-10; 152 - Sawyer Haag (Chadron) over Jacob Awiszus (Gering) Maj 14-2; 160 - Jake Lemmon (Chadron) over Donovan DeLosSantos (Gering) Fall 1:10; 170 - Ozzy Fernau (Chadron) over Logan Segura (Gering) Fall 3:11; 182 - Clark Riesen (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 195 - Lance Cattin (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 220 - Garrett Ferguson (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 285 - Isaiah Beye (Chadron) over Timothy Bernhardt (Gering) Fall 1:22; 106 - Quinton Chavez (Gering) over Paige Denke (Chadron) Fall 0:54; 113 - Jr Aguilar (Gering) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 120 - Albert Stone (Gering) over Garrett Reece (Chadron) Fall 2:43
Match #5 5th Place Match Chadron defeated Holdrege 54-15
132 - Jacob Janssen (Holdrege) over Dalton Stewart (Chadron) Dec 9-2; 138 - Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Treven Melroy (Holdrege) Dec 5-2; 145 - Kade Waggener (Chadron) over Sam Holt (Holdrege) Fall 0:26; 152 - Tyler Peterson (Holdrege) over Sawyer Haag (Chadron) Fall 0:42; 160 - Jake Lemmon (Chadron) over Damian Smith (Holdrege) Fall 0:25; 170 - Ozzy Fernau (Chadron) over Nathan Anderson (Holdrege) Fall 5:40; 182 - Double Forfeit; 195 - Clark Riesen (Chadron) over Imanol Munoz (Holdrege) Fall 0:49; 220 - Lance Cattin (Chadron) over Trent Weak (Holdrege) Fall 4:00; 285 - Isaiah Beye (Chadron) over Nick Gannon (Holdrege) Fall 1:23; 106 - Paige Denke (Chadron) over Trey Rich (Holdrege) Fall 0:51; 113 - Tegan Wood (Holdrege) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 120 - Garrett Reece (Chadron) over Brandon Carpenter (Holdrege) Dec 5-4; 126 - Tallon Craig (Chadron) over Carver Powers (Holdrege) Fall 1:18