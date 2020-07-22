Blue teams win both Panhandle Prep games

The Blue teams swept past the Reds during the Panhandle Prep basketball games played at Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff last Friday night.
The Blue girls outscored their rivals 24-13 in the second quarter while posting a 60-51 triumph.
While the girls’ contest was a low-scoring affair, the boys’ game was an old-fashioned, entertaining shootout. The Reds led 64-59 at halftime, but the Blues outgunned the Reds 29-19 in the third period to take the lead, and clinched the verdict by in the fourth, when they finished with a 25-23 edge and won 113-105.
The girls’ game was tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Pine Bluffs’ Maddie Fornstrom tallied seven points during a 10-0 run that spurred the Blues to a 35-27 halftime margin. The Reds opened the fourth frame with a 6-0 run that reduced the Blues lead to 46-41, but back-to-back baskets by Fornstrom gave the Blues some breathing room that help seal the verdict.
Fornstrom led the Blue team with 11 points. Ogallala players Harley Hiltibrand and Kaylee Wach each added 10. Hiltibrand was named the game’s MVP.
Yara Garcia of Scottsbluff paced the Reds with 12 points. Juana Perez of Minatare added 10 and Dani Masterson of Torrington nine.
Six players scored in double figures for the Blue boys, led by Jasiya DeOllis of Scottsbluff with 21. Caeden Riley of Lingle-Fort Larami, and Jackson Jones of Torrington, 13; Tristan Hunter of Sioux County and Adam Kroeger of Ogallala, 12; Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff, 10; were the others.
Riley was named the MVP.
The Reds also had plenty of firepower. Carter Brown of Ogallala was the big gun. He tallied 36 points, including 30 in the first half. Chadron’s Cooper Heusman was next with 16, followed by Skylar Heineman of Sidney, 12; Keaton Reichert of Mitchell, 11; and Bruce Sherrill of Gering, 10.
Sparked by Heusman’s 3-pointer, the Reds led 98-95 late in the game, but the Blues went on a 13-0 run down the stretch to claim the victory.
Trevor Berry of Chadron contributed eight points to the Blue win and Tommy Watson of Sioux County added four. Alliance’s Joel Baker and Bradyn Palmer each scored eight for the winners.
Baker won the 3-point contest while Heusman was the slam dunk contest winner. Heusman is having a busy July. The previous weekend he played in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and this coming weekend he’ll switch back to football and play for the West in the West Nebraska All-Star Game, also in Scottsbluff.
