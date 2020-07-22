Blue teams win both Panhandle Prep games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Blue teams swept past the Reds during the Panhandle Prep basketball games played at Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff last Friday night.

The Blue girls outscored their rivals 24-13 in the second quarter while posting a 60-51 triumph.

While the girls’ contest was a low-scoring affair, the boys’ game was an old-fashioned, entertaining shootout. The Reds led 64-59 at halftime, but the Blues outgunned the Reds 29-19 in the third period to take the lead, and clinched the verdict by in the fourth, when they finished with a 25-23 edge and won 113-105.

The girls’ game was tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Pine Bluffs’ Maddie Fornstrom tallied seven points during a 10-0 run that spurred the Blues to a 35-27 halftime margin. The Reds opened the fourth frame with a 6-0 run that reduced the Blues lead to 46-41, but back-to-back baskets by Fornstrom gave the Blues some breathing room that help seal the verdict.

Fornstrom led the Blue team with 11 points. Ogallala players Harley Hiltibrand and Kaylee Wach each added 10. Hiltibrand was named the game’s MVP.

Yara Garcia of Scottsbluff paced the Reds with 12 points. Juana Perez of Minatare added 10 and Dani Masterson of Torrington nine.