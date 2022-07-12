Both young, not-so-young excel in Rotary Colter Run

Chadron native Phil Duncan returned to win the 5-kilometer race for the sixth time in the last nine races during the 42nd Colter Run that led off an array of activities on Saturday during Fur Trade Days. Duncan now lives in Fremont, where he coaches distance runners at Midland University.

Duncan’s winning time this year was 16 minutes, 47.9 seconds, about 30 seconds over his first-place time of a year ago, but quite a way ahead of most of the remainder of the field. An exception was Drew Pope of Chadron, who needed just a minute more to place second. Chadron High School seniors-to-be this fall, Caden Galbraith and Gavin Sloan, were third and fourth, respectively.

The women’s 5K winner was Grace Pyle, who will be a junior at Chadron High in August. Her time was 22:59.7, eight seconds ahead of Micaiah Fuller and about 25 seconds faster than third place Aspen Graves. Both Fuller and Graves will be seniors at CHS this fall.

Graves was the 18 and under Colter Run winner last year, but her time was almost three minutes faster this year. Neither Pyle nor Fuller entered the race in 2021. All three are expected to be among the leaders of the Cardinals’ cross country team this autumn.

This year’s race drew about 125 participants, about the same as last year. A vast majority of them were from the immediate area. Thankfully, the race started early, and was over long before 100-degree temperatures arrived. A light breeze was more of a help than a hindrance, several runners said.

One of the highlights of the 5-K competition saw Brian Bergt of Amherst, Neb., reset a Colter Run record for the second year in a row. A year ago, Bergt broke the 10K record in the 60-and-up age group that had been set by the late Rusty Belina of Hay Springs, Nebraska’s Marathon Man, in 2004.

This year, Bergt, who was the Colter Run’s overall 10K winner in 2001, ran the 5K and knocked about a minute off of the 60-and-up record that was set in 2018 by Chadron native Bill Watts, who now lives in Centennial, Colo. Bergt’s new mark is 21:23.8.

For the second year in row, Melanie Sterkel of Gordon won the women’s 10K race. Her time was 43:46.3, about three seconds more than her winning mark of a year ago. Both times are less than five seconds slower than the 40-49 age group record that was set by Shawna Jones of Raleigh, N.C., in 2015.

Jackie Musgrave of Bingham, who was the women’s 10K winner in both 2018 and 2019 and the runner-up last summer, was second to Sterkel again this year. Both Sterkel and Musgrave have sons who will be seniors at Chadron State this fall.

The men’s 10K winner Saturday was Billy Petracek of Lincoln in 43:25. That was nearly three minutes slower than his second-place time last year when Dylan Stansbury of Crawford won the event for the sixth straight year. Stansbury chose to bypass the Colter Run this year to enter a race in Chicago. His Colter Run time last year was 35:34.3.

Petracek, 34, is not a stranger to Chadron. His maternal grandparents, Bill and Leah Hartman, were Chadron residents for many years. His grandfather died before he was born, but he was nearly 18 when his grandmother passed away in 2005. His mother, Susan, is a 1974 Chadron High graduate.

The 10K runner-up this year is perhaps the youngest to ever enter the race. He’s 12-year-old Sebastian Ditsch of Bee Cove, Texas, an Austin suburb. His time of 48:48.1 was two-tenths of a second ahead of his father, Andre, who is a native of Alliance. Another son, Ben, 9, ran the 5k.

Andre also won his age group the first time he entered the Colter Run. That was in 1992 when he was 15. His time that year was 47:52.

Several senior citizens also ran the longer race again this year. Among them was former Chadron State distance standout Randy Jarzynka of Cairo, Neb. He and Berndt came together for the second year in a row. Jarzynka, 63, finished sixth among the 11 males in the 10K and was first in the 60 and over category in 52:21.5.

Jarzynka also participated in the first Colter Run in 1980, when he was a freshman at Chadron State and the race covered 15 miles, most in the Bordeaux Creek area east of town. He recalls accompanying CSC Track Coach Bill Taraschke the night before when they placed sheets of plywood over several autogates along the route.

Even before that, Jarzynka was keeping tabs of how many miles he was running to stay in shape, and he’s now run nearly 101,000 miles, making him one of the few Nebraskans to hit six figures with his feet. He has won the Colter Run 10K five times.

But Jarzynka was not the oldest 10K participant this year by any means. That honor goes to Allen Ritter of Alliance, who is 74. His time this year was 1 hour, 9 minutes and 40 seconds, just 13 seconds longer than it was a year ago.

Ritter brought along his friend, Eugene Nerland, who is 76 and was the senior-most Colter Run participant. He chose to run the 5K.

Altogether there were six participants 60 or over and nine who are between 8 and 12.

The complete results follow:

Women’s 5 K Results

Overall Top 10—1, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 22:59.7; 2, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 23:07.6; 3, Aspen Graves, Chadron, 23:24.1; 4, Kinsey Smith, Windsor, Colo., 23:25.4; 5, Telli Morford, Chadron, 23:57.1; 6, Jordan Broberg, Las Vegas, Nev., 24:00.1; 7, Lillie Uhing, Chadron, 24:27.5; 8. Ava Pyle, Chadron, 24:47.2; 9, Myka Deronnet, Minneapolis, Kan., 25:12.7; 10, Chelsey Foulk, Chadron, 25:24.0.

14 and under—1, Lillie Uhing, Chadron, 24:27.4; 2, Ava Pyle, Chadron, 24:47.2; 3, Harper Watson, Chadron, 31:32.4; 4, Avarie deKoning, Chadron, 31:35.8; 5, Macy Bach, Chadron, 32:10.9; 6, Kadence Carnahan, Chadron, 33:53.7; 7, Emily Pyle, Chadron, 35:48.4; 8, Kyleigh Linegar, Chadron, 39:58.7; 9, Nadia Johnson, Chadron, 40:16.5.

15-18 Years—1, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 22:59.7; 2, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 23:07.6; 3, Aspen Graves, Chadron, 23:24.1; 4, Myka Doronnet, Minneapolis, Kan., 25:17.12; 5, Kiera Haag, Chadron, 29:28.1; 6, Britney Klein, Harrison, 29:34.2; 7, Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron, 33:05.2.

19-29 Years—1, Kinsey Smith, Windsor, Colo., 23:25.4; 2, Telli Morford, Chadron, 23:57.1; 3, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 23:55.6; 4, Dana Dunbar, Chadron, 26:30.5; 5, Margaret Gregory, Chadron, 27:39.4; 6, Shaniah Freeseman, Gordon, 29:04.1; 7, Sydney Brown, Chadron, 32:42.9; 8, Alpine Hickstein, Chadron, 32:52.2; 9, Kelsey Winner, Chadron, 38:35.4; 10, Josie Nelson, Chadron, 38:36.1.

30-39 Years—1, Jordan Broberg, Chadron, 24:00.1; 2, Jessica Garcia, Chadron, 29:06.7; 3, Jadrianne Smith, Chadron, 29:41.0; 4, Jess Bach, Chadron, 33:54.2; 5, Monica Miller, Chadron, 35:03.8; 6, Kristen Briggs, Grand Island, 37:02.2; 7, Bailey Sager, Chadron, 39:58.9; 8, Jodi Crile, Chadron, 40:09.2.

40-49 Years—1, Elizabeth Hartman, Omaha, 29:49.9; 2, Leigha deKoning, Chadron, 31:37.0; 3, Saphron Watson, Chadron, 31:49.3; 4, Misty Hickstein, Chadron, 32:53.7; 5, Nicole Bottsford-Miller, Billings, Mont., 34:57.6; Libby Mack, Chadron, 35:50.1; 7, Melony Jenkins, Chadron, 48:17.8.

50-59 Years—1, Lisa Briggs, Chadron, 37:01.7; 2, Lisa Smith, Forest City, N.C., 40:06.4; 3. Billie Westervelt, Kansas City, Mo., 53:35.0.

60 and Up Years—1, Linda Thayer, Chadron, 29:24.8; Leann Dillinger, North Platte, 52:39.4.

Men’s 5 K Results

Overall Top 10—1, Phil Duncan, Chadron, 16:47.9; 2, Drew Pope, Chadron, 17:43.0; 2, Caden Galbraith, Chadron, 20:18.4; 4, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 20:20.7; 5, Brian Bergt, Amherst, 21:23.8; 6, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 21:58.9; 7, Justin Haag, Chadron, 24:08.8; 8, Nick Morris, San Jose, Calif., 24:09.9; Willie Uhing, Chadron, 24:29.9; 10, Justin Broberg, Chadron, 24:36.3.

18 and Under—1, Caden Galbraith, Chadron, 20:18.4; 2, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 20:20.7; 3, Mason Johnson, 24:48.8; 4, Braylon Branson, Chadron, 25:02.0; 5, Bennett Fisher, Everett, Wash., 25:39.5; 6, Blake Hinman, Chadron, 26:00.3; 7, Jett Paopao, Chadron, 31:24.3; 8, Ben Ditsch, Bee Cove, Texas, 43:26.2; 9, Broedy Jenkins, Chadron, 52:15.1.

19-29 Years—1, Phil Duncan, Chadron, 16:47.9; 2, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 21:58.9; 3, 3, Sawyer Haag, Chadron, 27:30.0; 4, Troy Gregory, Chadron, 27:39.6.

30-39 Years—1, Drew Pope, Chadron, 17:43.0; 2, Nick Morris, San Jose, Calif., 24:09.9; 3, Justin Broberg, Chadron, 24:36.3; 4, Garrette Naillon, Harrison, 32:02.9,

40-49 Years—1, Justin Haag, Chadron, 24:05.8; 2, Willie Uhing, Chadron, 24:29.1; 3, Shane Shepherd, Chadron, 30:51.8;

50-59 Years—1, Mark Graves, Chadron, 27:04.1.

60 Years and Up—1, Brian Bernt, Amherst, 21:23.8 (age group record); 2, Dale Ruleau, Rushville, 27:05.7; 3, Eugene Nerland, 47:10.9.

Women’s 10 K Results

Overall Top 8—1, Melanie Sterkel, Gordon, 43:46.3; 2, Jackie Musgrave, Ashby, 53:04.7; 3, Amanda Margrave, Rock Springs, Wyo., 57:41.1; 4, Caitlin Redden, Chadron, 1.01:01.2; 5, Mackenzie Morgan, Appleton, Wis., 1.01:35.5; 6, Shaunda French-Collins, Chadron, 1.01:43.2; 7, Kailey Klein, Harrison, 1.11:26.0; 8, Roberta Jacobson, Gordon, 1.14:20.9.

18 and Under—1, Kailey Klein, Harrison, 1.11:26.0.

19-29 Years—1, Mackenzie Morgan, Appleton, Wis., 1.01:35.5.

30-39 Years—1, Amanda Margrave, Rock Springs, Wyo., 1.01:35.5; 2, Caitlin Redden, Chadron, 1.01:01.2; 3, Shaunda French-Collins, Chadron, 1.0:43.2.

40-49 Years—1, Melanie Sterkel, Gordon, 43:46.3.

50-59 Years—1, Jackie Musgrave, Ashby, 53:04.7; 2, Roberta Jacobson, Gordon, 1.14:20.9.

Men’s 10 K Results

Overall Top 11—1, Billy Petracek, Lincoln, 43:25.0; 2, 2, Sebastian Ditsch, Bee Cove, Texas, 48:48.1; 3, Andre Ditsch, Bee Cove, Texas, 48:48.3; 4, Jared Pilkington, Chadron, 50:23.9; 5, Addison Margrave, Chadron, 50:34.7; 6, Randy Jarzynka, Cairo, Neb., 52:21.5; 7, Danny Applegarth, Chadron, 1:04:37.7; 8, John Margrave, Rock Springs, Wyo., 1:07:22.1; 9, Bill Cogdill, Chadron, 1.08:40.2; 10, Allen Ritter, Alliance, 1.08:40.2; 11, Dave Smith, McCook, 1.19:48.0.

18 and Under—1, Sebastian Ditsch, Austin, Texas, 48:48.1.

19-29 Years—1, Jared Pilkington, Chadron, 50:23.9.

30-39 Years—1, Billy Petracek, Lincoln, 43:25.0; 2, John Margrave, Rock Springs, Wyo., 1.07:22.1.

40-49 Years—1, Andre Ditsch, Bee Cove, Texas, 48:48.3; 2, Addison Margrave, Chadron, 50:34.7.

50-59 Years—1, Danny Applegarth, Chadron, 1.04:37.7; 2, Bill Cogdill, Chadron, 1.08:40.2.

60 Years and Up—1, Randy Jarzynka, Cairo, 52:21.5; 2, Allen Ritter, Alliance, 1.09:40.2; 3, Dave Smith, McCook, 1.18:49.0.