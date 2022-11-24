Bridgeport had West’s most successful 8-man team

Led by senior running back Kason Loomis, the Bridgeport Bulldogs were the most successful of the seven 8-man football teams in the Panhandle during the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs, who were playing the 8-man game for the first time, had the misfortune of being pitted against North Platte St. Pat’s in their opener. The Irish also were dropping down to the eight-man ranks, but were returning five players who had been mainstays on their 2021 team that finished with an 8-2 record.

Bridgeport was just 2-7 during its final season as an 11-man team. St. Pat’s won the opener 51-14 and went on to win all its games by at least four touchdowns before falling to Neligh-Oakdale in the state’s Class D-1 semifinals on Nov. 11 and finishing the year with a 10-1 record.

Bridgeport also was edged 28-22 in its second game to Perkins County, but won the next six prior to having its season ended 28-14 in the first-round of the D-1 playoffs by Summerland, a two-year-old school made up of Clearwater, Ewing and Orchard in the north central part of the state.

So, the Purple Bulldogs finished with a 6-3 record. All of their wins were by wide margins. The closest final score was 47-6 to Sutherland. Bridgeport tallied 71 points twice and 67, 65 and 63 in the others.

Hyannis had the next best eight-man record in the Far West. The Longhorns were 4-5, followed by Bayard and Leyton at 3-5, Hemingford at 2-8, Kimball at 1-7 and Morrill at 0-8.

Bridgeport’s offense was ground-oriented. The Bulldogs rushed for 2,557 yards and passed for only 420. The aforementioned Loomis, who is listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds, rushed 136 times for 1,384 yards for a 10.2-yard average and 25 touchdowns.

While his numbers are good enough to receive some all-state attention, he’s not interested in going to college to play football, according to his coach, Jeremy Reimers. Instead, he hopes to do something else that also is physical and takes lots of courage and stamina—fighting fires. probably in the West.

The second leading 8-man rusher in the area this fall was Hemingford’s Cody Galles, who packed the pigskin 117 times for 983 yards for an 8-yard average and scored 10 touchdowns.

Kolby Houchin of Bayard was another busy ball carrier. He rushed 118 times for 662 yards while playing both running back and quarterback, and ran for 13 touchdowns. He also caught three touchdown passes, giving him 16 TDs to go with four conversion point to finish with an even 100 points. In addition, the senior also threw six TD passes.

As always, Bayard passed a lot, but for one of the few times in recent years rushed for more yards (1,166) than its passing total (1,121), Trent Marquez completed 47 of 105 passes for 612 yards and eight touchdowns for the Tigers, while Houchin was 34 of 78 for 312 yards and his six TDs.

The West’s eight-man passing leader was Max Kostman of Hyannis, who was 69 of 124 for a lofty 55.6%, 1,055 yards and 11 TDs.

Both Justin Ernest of Leyton and Trystan Muhr of Bayard caught 25 passes. Ernest’s catches netted 395 yards, eight more than Muhr’s. Both had seven TD receptions. Wyatt Phillips was Hyannis’ busiest receiver with 23 caches for 352 yards and six scores.

This season wrap-up also includes a short list of the leading tacklers from each of the five teams whose statistics were available. It’s difficult to expound on tackle stats, because some teams are more generous than others while compiling their tackle charts. But there’s no doubt that the aforementioned players such as Wyatt, Loomis and Houchin, along with the Longhorns’ Ezekiel (Zeke) Hea, who was credited with 120 stops, were involved in losts of defensive action this fall.

In addition, Kolby Lussetto of Bridgeport intercepted six passes, both Leyton’s Ernest and Hyannis’ Myles Anderson picked off five and Trent Rushman of Leyton grabbed four.

Rushing; ; No.; Yds.; Ave.

Kason Loomis, BP; 136; 1,384; 10.2

Cody Galles, Hem.; 117; 983; 8.0

Kolby Houchin, Bay.; 118; 662; 5.7

Peyton Abbott, BP; 78; 645; 8.3

Kutter Accord, Hy.; 92; 532; 5.8

Tayton Haas, Hem.; 55; 402; 7.3

Dawson Juelfs, Ley.; 66; 357; 5.4

Zeke Hea, Hyan.; 61; 340; 5.7

Chance Carter, Ley.; 48; 335; 7.0

Talon Payne, Hem.; 107; 314; 2.9

Max Kostman, Hy.; 54; 232; 4.3

Pass Receiving; ; No.; Yds.; Ave.

Justin Ernest, Ley.; 25; 395; 15.9

Trystan Muhr, Bay.; 25; 387; 15.5

Wyatt Phillips, Hy.; 23; 352; 15.3

Myles Anderson Hy.; 17; 273; 16.1

Kutter Accord, Hy.; 13; 197; 15.2

Kolby Houchins, Bay.; 10; 181; 18.1

Caleb Leonard, Bay.; 13; 161; 12.4

Karsten Winter, Bay.; 15; 152; 10.1

Scoring; ; TD; Oth; Pts.

Kason Loomis, BP; 25; 4; 154

Kolby Houchins, Bay.; 16; 4; 100

Justin Ernest, Ley.; 13; 6; 84

Peyton Abbott, BP; 13; 0; 78

Cody Gallas, Hem.; 10; 8; 68

Tayten Haas, Hem.; 9; 8; 62

Chance Carter, Ley; 7; 4; 52

Dawson Juelfs, Ley.; 6; 6; 42

Trent Marquez, Bay.; 7; -; 42

Trystan Muhr, Bay.; 7; -; 42

Tackles; ; Una.; Asst Total

Kason Loomis, BP; 46; 25; 111

Nik Weibert, BP; 33; 20; 53

Parker Farrenkopf, BP; 34; 17; 51

Curtis Jackson, BP; 20; 14; 34

Kolby Houchin, Bay.; 48; 40; 88

Brock Burry, Bay.; 34; 31; 65

Caleb Leonard, Bay.; 32; 21; 53

Trystan Muhr, Bay.; 26; 20; 46

Sam Ferrero, Bay; 24; 20; 44

Hayd. McDonald, Hem.; 35; 23; 58

Theron Miller, Hem.; 43; 12; 55

Owen Plog, Hem.; 24; 48; 52

Talon Payne, Hem.; 22; 18; 40

Tayton Haas, Hem.; 26; 9; 35

Aiden Benda, Hem.; 21; 13; 34

Wyatt Phillips, Hy.; 96; 71; 167

Zeke Hea, Hy.; 74; 46; 120

Myles Anderson, Hy.; 51; 45; 96

Jake Connell, Hy.; 38; 33; 71

Parker Provost, Hy.; 44; 19; 63

Kaleb Borges, Ley.; 15; 51; 66

Chance Cutter, Ley.; 24; 29; 53

Justin Ernest, Ley.; 26; 23; 49

Levi Weyerts, Ley.; 26; 22; 48

Trent Rushman, Ley.; 13; 34; 47

Passing; ; Com.; Att.; Int.; Yds; %; TD

Max Kostman, Hy,; 69; 124; 6; 1,066; 55.6; 11

Trent Marquez, Bay.; 47; 106; 3; 612; 44.3; 6

Damyn Russ, Ley.; 34; 79; 2; 456; 43.0; 7

Kolby Houchin, Bay; 34; 59; 4; 412; 57.0; 6

Nikolas Wilbert, BP; 20; 42; 2; 367; 47.6; 6