Eagles’ libero Ashton Burditt’s 32 digs against Fort Lewis College, Saturday at the Chicoine Center, set a new Chadron State College record for digs in a three-set match.
“It’s one of those things where you just have to sit and read because they’re good hitters,” Burditt said of the match with the Skyhawks.
“Honestly I just play as hard as I can and try to get as many touches as I can and that helps,” she said.
Monday, Burditt was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. She managed 8.43 digs per set over the weekend. Her 32-dig performance on Saturday followed a 27-dig performance against Adams State University on Friday.
Saturday’s match with Fort Lewis was as hard fought as a sweep can get but the Eagles stayed even-keeled no matter the score. Burditt said as a young team the Eagles are working to stay composed after every point and play each ball as consistently as possible.
Burditt and the Eagles have started the season strong under new coach Jennifer Stadler. The team is currently 8-2 and their two wins last weekend mean their 2-0 early in the season against RMAC opponents. They’ll face two more RMAC foes this weekend in Colorado.
According to Burditt, this season has felt differently from others.
“A lot of us are playing a lot more relaxed and we’re enjoying it,” she said. “It’s hard to win games when you’re not enjoying it. We’re playing a lot more smoothly and scoring more.”