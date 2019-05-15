Following the Class B-6 District Track and Field Meet in Ogallala, Thursday, the Chadron Cardinals’ Track and Field team is sending six athletes to State.
“I was very very pleased,” Chadron Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said. “In fact, there were some kids who placed much better than we expected which is always good.”
Senior thrower True Thorne will be joined at Burke Stadium, in Omaha, by Cards’ juniors Allie Ferguson and Dawn Dunbar and freshmen Olivia Reed, Jacey Garrett and Tatum Bailey.
2019 will be just the second time in the last 20 years that a Chadron High boy has not qualified for State.
The six girls will compete in eight events at the State meet, the most since 2004 when Chadron sent nine girls who competed in 10 events.
Reed, Bailey, and the girls’ 4x400-meter relay team of Garrett, Ferguson, Dunbar and Reed, were the Cardinals three top finishers at Districts in Ogallala. Chadron placed third at the meet with 72 points, just one point behind Ogallala in second place. Gothenburg took the girls’ title with 89 points.
The boys’ bracket was dominated by McCook who had 140 points to win the title. Scottsbluff took second with 106 points and Sidney was third with 64.
Chadron’s 4x400-meter relay team claimed another first-place finish at the meet in Ogallala, finishing in 4:13.12. The group’s best time of 4:12.23 at the Best in the West Classic, April 23, is currently the sixth best in Class B. Syracuse’s 4:10.11 at the NCC Conference Meet, April 27, is currently the best time recorded in the event in Class B this season.
Chadron 4x400 relay member Leila Tewahade was replaced by Dunbar ahead of Districts due to a hip injury that ended the freshman’s season. Hoffman said Tewahade may need to have an MRI to further diagnose the injury.
“Initially when she got the x-ray they said it could possibly be a fracture to the growth plate just above the hip, but it was too hard to tell from the x-ray,” Hoffman said. “That’s why they’re bringin in an orthopedic specialist.”
Hoffman said it’s unknown how the injury came to be but it could have been something that had been gradually occurring throughout the season or before.
Hoffman said Dunbar filled in admirably on the relay team.
“She’s run it before,” Hoffman said. “She hasn’t been training for the 400 so she may not have been completely prepared, but mentally she knew it was something she might have to jump into at a moment’s notice.”
In the shot put, Hoffman said Chadron senior True Thorne made a risky late-season decision to beginning spinning prior to her throws just days before Districts.
“Sure enough, it added four feet,” Hoffman said. “We knew it was going to be beneficial for her, but it could have gone either way too. She could have imploded and thrown 28 feet. I’m glad she was comfortable enough to jump in there only having done it a few days.”
The extra distance helped Thorne set a new school record of 39 feet, 3.5 inches, Thursday. The throw put her in second place behind McCook thrower Mackenzie Smith who also won the discus. Thorne threw 119-09 in the discus in Ogallala and took third.
The senior will face some of the stiffest competition of any class of throwers at the state meet. Her throw in the shot put Thursday is the best among the first flight in Omaha, but six in the second flight have thrown over 40 feet this summer and all 10 have better marks than Thorne’s PR on Thursday.
Her season high throw in the discus, 122-9 at the Best in the West Classic, is the 16th best among Class B throwers this season. South Sioux City’s Nyabuay Diew holds the top mark of 159-10.
Last year, Thorne earned sixth place at State with a throw of 126-8.
Like Thorne, all of the Chadron girls will likely need to have season-bests in Omaha to score points for the team.
Chadron’s Reed set a new personal record of 26.93 seconds while winning the 200 meters. She also took second in the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 1.48 seconds, just ahead of teammate Ferguson who was third with a PR of 1:01.77.
Bailey was the only of the girls’ high jumpers to clear higher than 5 feet, 1 inch. She went on to clear 5-3 to win the event. The leap was her second highest, an inch short of her 5-4 PR at the Best in the West Classic, April 23.
“If she can go in (to State) and do what she’s done all season, jumping consistently at 4-10, 5-1, I think she’ll be okay. If she can make the first two heights I think she has a good chance of placing.”
Bailey’s PR is currently tied with several Nebraska Class B high jumpers this season. Platteview’s Anna Koehler has the Class B high of 5-5 which she cleared March 16 at the Doane University Indoor Invite.
The Chadron boys’ closest chance at a state qualifier was senior Dom Nobiling who was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in Ogallala. Nobiling had his second fastest time of the season at 16 seconds. It will be his first year not competing at State since he was a freshman.
The State meet in Omaha is scheduled to begin this Friday morning. Races will go through Saturday.
Con Marshall contributed to this story.
Results of the B-6 District Meet follow:
Girls team scores
1, Gothenburg, 89. 2, Ogallala, 73. 3, Chadron, 72. 4, Cozad, 69. 5, Scottsbluff, 64. 6, McCook, 57.5. 7, Gering, 39.5. 8, Sidney, 27. 9, Mitchell, 22. 10, Alliance, 14.
Girls individual results
100 meters — 1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.77. 2, Jasmine Johnson, Gering, 13.02. 3, Jercey Irish, Cozad, 13.07. 4, Bella Rickertsen, Gothenburg, 13.30. 5, Bethany Sterkel, Mitchell, 13.37. 6, Amaya Ackerman, Gothenburg, 13.42.
200 — 1, Olivia Reed, Chadron, 26.93. 2, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 27.19. 3, Jercey Irish, Cozad, 27.45. 4, Makayla Kirchner, Ogallala, 27.57. 5, Dianna Kollars, Alliance, 28.57. 6, Riley Lawrence, Alliance, 28.79.
400 — 1, Hannah Anderson, Gothenburg, 59.47. 2, Olivia Reed, Chadron, 1:01.48. 3, Allie Ferguson, Chadron, 1:01.77. 4, Natasha Perez, Mitchell, 1:01.77. 5, Payton Weber, Alliance, 1:01.97. 6, Hannah Weare, Alliance, 1:05.04.
800 — 1, Hannah Anderson, Gothenburg, 2:22.84. 2, Jamisyn Howard, Scottsbluff, 2:29.86. 3, Margaret McGinnis, Cozad, 2:33.06. 4, Morgan Jaggers, Sidney, 2:40.74. 5, Courtney Harpole, Gothenburg, 2:41.48. 6, Jaiden Davis, Gothenburg, 2:44.07.
1,600 — 1, Miah Hoppens, Ogallala, 5:37.11. 2, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 5:38.62. 3, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 5:40.55. 4, Morgan Jaggers, Sidney, 5:47.02. 5, Shailee Patton, Gering, 5:52.93. 6, Sunny Edens, Scottsbluff, 5:55.46.
3,200 — 1, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 12:01.50. 2, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 12:03.95. 3, Shailee Patton, Gering, 12:23.21. 4, Lucia McKeag, Ogallala, 12:41.99. 5, ElsiAnna Rodewald, McCook, 12:42.82. 6, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 13:15.11.
100 hurdles — 1, Jaedy Commins, Ogallala, 16.52. 2, Lauren Johnson, Gothenburg, 16.91. 3, Kaitlyn Kleinknecht, Gothenburg, 17.09. 4, Dawn Dunbar, Chadron, 17.20. 5, Maria Avila, Gering, 17.21. 6, Megan Burkholder, Cozad, 17.31.
300 hurdles — 1, Jaedy Commins, Ogallala, 47.01. 2, Liliana Sitorius, Gothenburg, 48.62. 3, Maria Avila, Gering, 49.00. 4, Allie Ferguson, Chadron, 49.70. 5, Kaitlyn Kleinknecht, Gothenburg, 51.50. 6, Alyssa Shaw, Mitchell, 52.23.
4x100 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 51.02. 2, Cozad, 51.11. 3, Ogallala, 51.71. 4, McCook, 52.24. 5, Chadron, 52.86. 6, Scottsbluff, 53.42.
4x400 relay — 1, Chadron (Jacey Garrett, Allie Ferguson, Dawn Dunbar, Olivia Reed), 4:13.12. 2, Gothenburg, 4:13.92. 3, Ogallala, 4:17.57. 4, Alliance, 4:17.57. 5, McCook, 4:18.48. 6, Scottsbluff, 4:32.40.
4x800 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 10:36.53. 2, Cozad, 10:47.71. 3, Sidney, 10:57.24. 4, Alliance, 11:31.61. 5, Gering, 11:37.54. 6, Ogallala, 12:41.64.
High jump — 1, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 5-3. 2, Milan Coggins, Ogallala, 5-1. 3, Addison Randel, McCook, 5-1. 4, Jade Walker, Scottsbluff, 4-9. 4, Olivia Reed, Chadron, 4-9. 6, Brinley Pszanka, Gering, 4-9. 6, Alyssa Secord, McCook, 4-9.
Pole vault — 1, Megan Burkholder, Cozad, 11-0. 2, Kaylee Wach, Ogallala, 11-0. 3, Beretta Coats, Scottsbluff, 10-0. 4, MJ Johnstone, Sidney, 10-0. 5, Haley Cargill, Cozad, 9-6. 6, Bethany Sterkel, Mitchell, 8-6.
Long jump — 1, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 16-4 1/2. 2, Amaya Ackerman, Gothenburg, 16-4 1/2. 3, Milan Coggins, Ogallala, 16-4. 4, Robin Grigg, McCook, 16-2. 5, Brady Laucomer, Scottsbluff, 15-3 1/2. 6, Jasmine Johnson, Gering, 15-2.
Triple jump — 1, Elli Winkler, Gering, 34-3. 2, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 34-2. 3, Brady Laucomer, Scottsbluff, 33-5 1/4. 4, Brolin Morgan, McCook, 33-3 1/2. 5, Jade Garcia, Gering, 33-1 1/2. 6, Lauren Johnson, Gothenburg, 33-1.
Shot put — 1, Mackenzie Smith, McCook, 39-9. 2, True Thorne, Chadron, 39-3 1/2. 3, Jayceea Hanson, McCook, 38-11. 4, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 38-4. 5, Reagan Biesecker, Sidney, 36-6. 6, Sierra Kotschwar, McCook, 35-9 1/2.
Discus — 1, Mackenzie Smith, McCook, 127-5. 2, Jayceea Hanson, McCook, 122-8. 3, True Thorne, Chadron, 119-9. 4, Sydney Lindstedt, Cozad, 114-11. 5, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 109-3. 6, Katelyn Sylvester, Sidney, 101-8.
Boys team scores
1, McCook, 140. 2, Scottsbluff, 106. 3, Sidney, 64. 4, Gering, 57. 5, Gothenburg, 43. 6, Ogallala, 35. 7, Mitchell, 32. 8, Alliance, 30. 9, Cozad, 15. 10, Chadron, 5.
Boys individual results
100 meters — 1, Chris Busby, Scottsbluff, 10.99. 2, Morgan Fawver, McCook, 11.02. 3, Cade Lewis, Sidney, 11.10. 4, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 11.37. 5, Jeremiah Delzer, Scottsbluff, 11.40. 6, Anselmo Camacho, Scottsbluff, 11.63.
200 — 1, Chris Busby, Scottsbluff, 22.61. 2, Cade Lewis, Sidney, 22.87. 3, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 23.21. 4, Anselmo Camacho, Scottsbluff, 23.45. 5, Jeremiah Delzer, Scottsbluff, 23.56. 6, Jake Lemmon, Chadron, 24.01.
400 — 1, Mason Hiemstra, Alliance, 51.47. 2, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 51.51. 3, McClain Adamson, Alliance, 51.85. 4, Eric Pollack, Alliance, 52.56. 5, Jeron Tuttle, Ogallala, 52.88. 6, Alec Maddox, Sidney, 54.61.
800 — 1, Logan Moravec, Gering, 2:01.86. 2, Jeron Tuttle, Ogallala, 2:02.42. 3, Kennedy Ronne, Scottsbluff, 2:02.73. 4, Benjamin Bashtovoi, Sidney, 2:02.74. 5, Kaden Kindred, Alliance, 2:06.76. 6, TJ Renner, McCook, 2:09.74.
1,600 — 1, Logan Moravec, Gering, 4:43.68. 2, Caleb Koranda, Mitchell, 4:44.93. 3, Collin Brauer, Sidney, 4:45.93. 4, Gabriel Estrada, Cozad, 4:46.70. 5, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 4:54.84. 6, Josh Hegwood, McCook, 4:55.70.
3,200 — 1, Collin Brauer, Sidney, 10:22.23. 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 10:27.05. 3, Riley Mai, McCook, 10:27.63. 4, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 10:28.85. 5, Gabriel Estrada, Cozad, 10:43.17. 6, Junior Lucero, Sidney, 10:52.01.
110 hurdles — 1, Luke Rohrer, Scottsbluff, 15.55. 2, Cameron Geary, Scottsbluff, 15.55. 3, Adrian Peterson, Gothenburg, 15.92. 4, Dom Nobiling, Chadron, 16.00. 5, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 16.37. 6, Gabe Sehnert, McCook, 16.59.
300 hurdles — 1, Luke Rohrer, Scottsbluff, 39.99. 2, Gabe Sehnert, McCook, 40.00. 3, Cameron Geary, Scottsbluff, 40.68. 4, Quinton Janecek, Gering, 41.17. 5, Alec Langan, McCook, 42.92. 6, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 43.17.
4x100 relay — 1, McCook, 43.47. 2, Gothenburg, 43.57. 3, Sidney, 43.86. 4, Gering, 43.91. 5, Mitchell, 44.72. 6, Cozad, 46.72.
4x400 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 3:27.60. 2, Alliance (Eric Pollack, McClain Adamson, Devin Hughes, Mason Hiemstra), 3:29.22. 3, Gering, 3:31.33. 4, Ogallala, 3:31.99. 5, McCook, 3:32.05. 6, Scottsbluff, 3:32.42.
4x800 relay — 1, Gering (Brett Pszanka, Logan Andrews, Cody Ferguson, Logan Moravec), 8:21.04. 2, McCook, 8:24.58. 3, Sidney, 8:32.66. 4, Cozad, 8:46.61. 5, Scottsbluff, 8:54.21. 6, Gothenburg, 9:14.77.
High jump — 1, Mark Arp, McCook, 6-4. 2, Kolton Ebbers, Gering, 6-3. 3, Conner McCracken, Scottsbluff, 6-1. 4, Cameron Raffaeli, Ogallala, 6-1. 5, James Bruner, Scottsbluff, 5-11. 6, Ty Stevens, McCook, 5-9.
Pole vault — 1, Tyce Hruza, Gothenburg, 14-0. 2, Tyler Lytle, McCook, 13-2. 3, Wyatt Hotz, Gothenburg, 13-2. 4, Perris Magdaleno, Scottsbluff, 13-2. 5, Branson McDonald, McCook, 13-0. 6, Kevin Price, Scottsbluff, 12-8.
Long jump — 1, Morgan Fawver, McCook, 22-10. 2, Alec Bunger, McCook, 21-7 1/4. 3, Luke Paloucek, Ogallala, 21-0 1/4. 4, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 20-8 1/2. 5, Cameron Raffaeli, Ogallala, 20-6. 6, Garrett W. Conn, Gering, 19-11 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Seth Dugger, McCook, 42-11. 2, Josiah Lopez, Scottsbluff, 41-11. 3, James Mockry, McCook, 41-9 1/2. 4, Cameron Raffaeli, Ogallala, 41-8. 5, Cameron Geary, Scottsbluff, 41-5 1/4. 6, Luke Paloucek, Ogallala, 40-1 1/4.
Shot put — 1, DJ Gross, McCook, 56-5 1/2. 2, Colin Giron, McCook, 53-0. 3, Torrington Ford, McCook, 49-0. 4, Josh Stallbaumer, Cozad, 48-10. 5, Lane Hughes, Sidney, 47-11. 6, Turner Scow, Scottsbluff, 47-6.
Discus — 1, Turner Scow, Scottsbluff, 166-9. 2, DJ Gross, McCook, 165-6. 3, Colin Giron, McCook, 156-10. 4, Arik Doty, Sidney, 142-3. 5, Joshua Olson, Gothenburg, 141-9. 6, Adam Kroeger, Ogallala, 141-8.