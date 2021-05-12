Cardinals excel again at Bayard Meet

Both Chadron teams had another excellent outing at the Bayard B-C-D Track and Field Meet on Thursday, May 7. The Lady Cardinals tallied 129 points to win that team championship while the boys scored 122 to place second among the dozen teams that were entered.
Sidney, which didn’t put all of its female standouts in the maximum number of races, was the girls’ runner-up with 104 points and took boys title with 155 points. Alliance was third in both team races, with the girls scoring 91 points and the boys 80.
Chadron had a pair of double winners who posted excellent marks. Tatum Bailey won both the triple and high jumps and Chayton Bynes won the 100-meter dash and triple jump.
Both triple jump marks--33-11 ½ for Bailey and 43-7 for Bynes--were career bests. Bynes’ 100 time of 11.34 also was his best while Bailey went 5-4 in the high jump to match her outdoor best this spring. She cleared 5-6 to tie the school record at the CSC High School Indoor Meet to open the season.
Bailey also was the runner-up in the 100 high hurdles and Bynes was third in the long jump to go with a fourth-place tie in the high jump.
Other Lady Cardinals doing extra well included freshman Kyndall Carnahan, who won the 800 meters with a career-best 2:31.13, and sophomore Jayrah Ngio, who was second to Bailey in the triple jump and also placed third in the long jump.
Chadron’s 4x800 relay team made up of Makinley Fuller, Carnahan, Emma Witte and Mackenzie Anderson, did well, beating a Sidney foursome that contained several of its standouts, including Talissa Tanquary, who scored 36 points at the Western Conference Meet on May 1.
Carter Ryan won the 1600 to join Bynes as a first place finisher for Coach Blakelee Hoffman’s team in the boys’ action. Garrett Reece had a good day in the hurdles, placing second in the highs and third in the intermediates with a pair of personal bests.
In addition, Cody Hall was the runner-up in the shot put with a heave of 47-1 ½, just two inches behind the winner, Isaiah Martinez of Alliance.
Other event winners from the northwest corner included Hay Springs’ Mia Skinner in the 400, Crawford’s Kylah Brennan in the 300 hurdles and Hemingford’s Brian Kuhn in the 200. Dalli Anders of Crawford was second in both the 100 and 200 to Bayard freshman Dani Harter.
The team scores, event winners and area placings follow:
Girls’ Events
Team standings--1, Chadron, 129; 2, Sidney, 104; 3, Alliance, 91; 4, Bayard, 82; 5, Crawford, 59; 6, Bridgeport, 55; 6, Hemingford, 34; 7, Sioux County, 30; 8, Sioux County, 30; 9, Hay Springs, 24; 10, Mitchell,, 17; 11, Garden County, 15; 12, Morrill, 14.
100--1, Dani Harter, Bay, 13.07; 2, Dalli Anders, Craw, 13.21; 6, Mia Skinner, HS, 13.47.
200--1, Dani Harter, Bay, 27.05; 2, Dalli Anders, Craw, 27.14; 3, Skylar Edmund, SC, 27.29; 4, Mia Skinner, HS, 27.59; 6, Catherine Bryner, Hem, 28.07
400--1, Mia Skinner, HS, 1:01.54; 5, Jacey Garrett, Chad, 1:07.29; 6, Alexa Tonjes, HS, 1:09.51.
800--1, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 2:31.14; 2, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 2:35.54; 3, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 2:36.32; 4, Lelia Tewahade, Chad, 2:37.60; 5, Britney Klein, SC, 2:37.60; 6, Kodie Rempp, SC, 2:40.02.
1600-1, Kierra Miller, Bay, 5:59.44; 3, Madison Swanson, Craw, 6:08.04; 4, Aliyah Mills, Chad, 6:10.04; 5, Britney Klein, SC, 6:18.95; 6, Mackenzie Anderson, Chad, 6:20.31.
3200--1, Kiera Miller, Bay, 13:02.31; 2, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 13:26.22; 3, Mackenzie Anderson, Chad, 13:26.99.
100 hurdles--1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 15.90; 2, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 16.94; 4, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 18.29; 6, Brooke Warner, Hem, 19.11.
300 hurdles--1, Kylah Brennan, Craw, 50.79; 4, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 52.77; 5, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 53.25; 6, Maci Rutledge, Chad, 53.63.
4x100 relay--1, Alliance, 51.81; 4, Crawford, 53.67; 6, Hemingford, 54.86.
4x400 relay--1, Alliance, 4:13.12; 3, Crawford, 4:26.13; 4, Chadron, 4:34.01; 5, Sioux County, 4:34.86; 6, Hemingford, 4:39.56.
4x800 relay--1, Chadron (Makinley Fuller, Kyndall Carnahan, Emma Witte, Mackenzie Anderson, 10:20.8); 4, Crawford, 11:13.03.
Shot put--1, Karly Sylvester, Sid, 40-11 ½.
Discus--1, Karly Sylvester, Sid, 121-9.
Long jump--1, Kamry Kramer, GC, 15-5 ¾; 3, Jayrah Ngio, Chad, 15-1 ½.
Triple jump--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 33-11 ¼; 2, Jayrah Ngio,, Chad, 33-2 ¼; 5, Kenli Boeselager, Chad, 31-2 ½.
High jump--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-4; 4, Grace Pyle, Chad, 4-10; 6, Jazzy Munyiri, Chad, 4-8.
Pole vault--1, Rheagan Stanley, Sid, 8-6; 5, Rylie Wright, Hem, 6-0.
Boys’ Events
Team standings--1, Sidney, 155; 2, Chadron, 122; 3, Alliance, 80; 4, Garden County, 65; 5, Morrill, 52; 6, Mitchell, 41; 7, Bridgeport, 40; 8, Bayard, 39; 9, Hemingford, 34; 10, Hay Springs, 11, Crawford, 2.
1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 11.34; 3, Jiesinh Sayaloune, Chad, 11.62; 5, Michael Sorenson, Chad, 11.86.
200--1, Brian Turek, Hem, 23.13; 5, Xander Provance, Chad, 24.88.
400--1, Tyson Johnstone, Sid, 52.92.
800--1, Mitch Deer, Sid, 2:24.07; 6, Daniel Wellnitz, Chad, 2:42.87.
1600--1, Carter Ryan, Chad, 5:00.52.
3200--1, Daniel Bastovoi, Sid, 10:23.32; 5, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 11:31.62.
110 hurdles--1, Connor Hartzler, Sid, 15.97; 2, Garrett Reece, Chad, 16.21; 3, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 16.36; 6, Gage Mintken, HS, 18.80.
300 hurdles--1, Connor Hartzler, Sid, 16.14; 2, Trever Terrall, Sid, 16,55; 3, Garrett Reece, Chad, 16.77; 4, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 16.79,
4x100 relay--1, Sidney, 45.65; 2, Chadron, 46.73; 5, Hemingford, 48.89.
4x400 relay--1, Garden County, 3:50.15.
4x800 relay--1, Garden County, 8:56.72; 3, Chadron, 9:18.43.
Shot put--1, Isaiah Martinez, All, 47-3 ½; 2, Cody Hall, Chad, 47-1 ½; 3, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 43-5 ½.
Discus--1, Isaiah Guerue, Morr, 138-7; 6, Jesse Stolley, Chad, 118-7 ½.
Long jump--1, Cameron Leeling, Sid, 20-10; 3, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 20-3; 5, Michael Sorenson, Chad, 19-10 ½.
Triple jump--1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 43-7.
High jump--1, Jacob Dowse, Sid, 6-4; 4 tie, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 5-9.
Pole vault--1, Jackson Allen, Mit, 12-6; 4, Ethan Specht, Hem, 11-0.