Cardinals excel again at Bayard Meet

Both Chadron teams had another excellent outing at the Bayard B-C-D Track and Field Meet on Thursday, May 7. The Lady Cardinals tallied 129 points to win that team championship while the boys scored 122 to place second among the dozen teams that were entered.

Sidney, which didn’t put all of its female standouts in the maximum number of races, was the girls’ runner-up with 104 points and took boys title with 155 points. Alliance was third in both team races, with the girls scoring 91 points and the boys 80.

Chadron had a pair of double winners who posted excellent marks. Tatum Bailey won both the triple and high jumps and Chayton Bynes won the 100-meter dash and triple jump.

Both triple jump marks--33-11 ½ for Bailey and 43-7 for Bynes--were career bests. Bynes’ 100 time of 11.34 also was his best while Bailey went 5-4 in the high jump to match her outdoor best this spring. She cleared 5-6 to tie the school record at the CSC High School Indoor Meet to open the season.

Bailey also was the runner-up in the 100 high hurdles and Bynes was third in the long jump to go with a fourth-place tie in the high jump.