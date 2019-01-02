Chadron senior Patrick Rust scored 21 points for the Chadron boys, and senior Peyton Underwood had 14 for the Chadron girls, to help elevate the Cardinals to first place finishes in both brackets of the 2018 Chadron Rotary – George Watson Holiday Classic, played at the Chicioine Center, in Chadron, Friday and Saturday.
Both teams defeated Valentine in the championship game, the girls 50-31, and the boys 61-54.
The boys’ tournament wins (Friday they defeated Custer 50-38 to get to Saturday’s championship game) broke a four-game losing streak that culminated in a 56-45 loss to Gering just ahead of the holiday break that left Head Coach Mitch Barry unhappy with his team’s defense.
It would seem that some time off did the team some good.
“Defensively we played well,” Barry says of the championship win against Valentine, “and (Friday) night we also played good defense.”
The first-year Head Coach isn’t yet satisfied, however.
“Rebounding is killing us right now,” Barry says, “Offensive and defensive rebounding – that’s where we have to get better. But the effort defensively the last two days I was happy with.”
Offensively, against Valentine, the team once again looked to 6-foot-9 Rust for an advantage.
“Coming in to this tournament we knew we’d have a good height advantage,” Barry says. “Our goal was to get the ball inside to (Rust); early on (Valentine) kept playing man so we kept with our high-low game.
Rust hit eight shots from inside against Valentine and sank five free throws on 10 trips to the line.
“(Rust) is a dominant guy inside when he wants to be,” Barry says, “He can kind of take some time off at times, but then when he wants to be dominant, he’s pretty dominant.
After Christian Bartlett’s 10 points in the first quarter helped the Cards to a 19-12 lead, Chadron was held to just seven in the second and allowed Valentine to tie the game at 26-26 at the end of the half.
The Cardinals would flip the script on Valentine in the third, however, this time holding the Badgers to seven points while Rust and Bartlett, the team’s leading scorers in the game combined for 12 of the Cardinals’ 14 third-quarter points.
The Badgers would threaten late, trailing by just four with about 1:20 left in the game, but Chadron’s Colton Olson hit four-of-four from the line to give the Cardinals eight points of breathing room.
A 3-pointer by Valentine’s Nathan Flannery with about 30 seconds remaining to make it 59-54 and a Chadron travel that immediately gave possession back to the Badgers provided another scare, but a good defensive stop by Rust helped preserve the lead and the win.
Rust, Bartlett and Olson all hit double-digits in the game, Rust with 21 points, Bartlett with 15 and Olson with 10. A force late in the game, Olson was sent to the line on 10 occasions in the final quarter and sank six shots. Bartlett led the team with three 3-pointers.
On Friday, neither Custer nor Chadron could get their offense going early, but Olson helped Chadron break open a mostly even game with 10 points in the fourth quarter. Rust would add seven of his own and the Cardinals 21 point final frame helped them to a 50-38 defeat of the Wildcats.
Olson led the Cards with 17 points against Custer and Rust had 12.
Earlier on Saturday, the Chadron girls used a strong defensive effort in the second quarter to build a 20-13 lead over Valentine by halftime, but the Badgers battled back to within five points in the waning minutes of the third.
Before the Badgers could make a comeback of it, a pair of 3-pointers, one to close the third and one to open the fourth, from Cardinal Shea Bailey helped keep the game out of reach as the Cardinals outscored Valentine 17 to six in the fourth quarter.
Underwood, the games’ leading scorer, hit seven field goals for 14 points. Bailey was the girls’ next best scorer with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Underwood and Bailey combined for all of Chadron’s 11 first-quarter points, Underwood with six and Bailey with five. On a night when Chadron’s stand-out freshman and leading scorer Olivia Reed was held to six points, the seniors’ big performances were key.
“(Bailey) came alive and shot the ball like we know she’s capable of,” Chadron Girls’ Head Coach John McLain says, “and (Underwood) on any given night can play like she did today, so it’s nothing too surprising for me, but it’s nice to see those two kids have a nice game.”
On Friday, against Custer, Bailey led the Cardinals with 17 points on four 3-pointers and a perfect two-for-two from the line. Reed was the Cardinals next best scorer with 13. Senior True Thorne had eight points, four of which led the Cardinals in the third quarter.
“I’m really happy with how the girls competed over the course of two days. Hopefully we can keep improving; they’re a fun bunch to work with and they have a lot of potential,” Coach McLain says.
Both the boys’ and girls’ tournament brackets mirrored each other throughout the Chadron Rotary tournament, with the Hemingford boys and girls both losing to Valentine Friday; the boys 72-53 and the girls 42-28. Similarly both Custer teams were beaten by Chadron, Friday.
Battling for third place against Hemingford, Saturday, both Custer teams were able to get wins over the Bobcats.
Chadron’s next challenge comes Saturday when the Cardinals host two strong Mitchell Tiger teams. Saturday, the Mitchell girls lost their first game of the season to Superior 39-32 and could be hungry to get back into the win column if they’re unable to best Scottsbluff, Friday. The Mitchell boys are 5-3 this season and will enter Chadron coming off a 76-52 defeat at the hands of Chase County at the Cabela’s Holiday Shootout in Sidney.
A scoring summary follows:
Girls’ Championship Game
Chadron 11 9 13 17 ---50
Valentine 8 5 12 6 ----31
Chadron--Peyton Underwood 14, Shea Bailey 13, Tyleigh Strotheide 7, Olivia Reed 6, True Thorne 5, Dawn Dunbar 2, Jacey Garrett 2, Madisyn Hamar 1. Totals: 22 (4) 2-6 50.
Valentine--Mataya Eklund 10, Bailey Witt 9, Aluxyn Hollenbeck 4, Skyler Reagle 3, Allison Hitchcock 3, Torrie Tinant 2. Totals: 11 (5) 4-6 31.
3-pointers: Chad--Bailey 3, Strotheide 1. Val--Eklund 2, Reagle 1, Hitchcock 1.
Boys’ Championship Game
Chadron 19 7 14 21 ---61
Valentine 12 14 7 21 ---54
Chadron--Pat Rust 21, Kristian Bartlett 15, Colton Olson 10, Cooper Heusman 9, Trevor Berry 6. Totals: 21 (5) 14-24 61.
Valentine--Jaydon Owen 16, Grant Fischer 8, Brayden Fowler 7, Nathan Flannery 7, Eric Haase 6, Jon Keller 5, Jacob Dorian 5. Totals: 18 (5) 13-21 54.
3-pointers: Chad--Bartlett 3, Berry 1, Heusman 1. Val--Owen 2, Keller 1, Flannery 1, Dorian 1.
Friday, Dec. 28 Girls’ Game
Custer 6 3 7 5 ---21
Chadron 9 16 15 17 ---57
Custer--Mallory Delmont 5, Alice Sedlicek 4, Sadie Glade 4, Josey Wahlstrom 3, Tobie Zerbe 2, Kaitlyn Spring 2. Totals: 7 7-14 21.
Chadron--Shea Bailey 17, Olivia Reed 13, True Thorne 8, Dawn Dunbar 7, Peyton Underwood 4, Anika Burke 4, Tyleigh Strotheide 2, Jacey Garrett 2. Totals: 24 (5) 4-5 57
3-pointers: Chad--Bailey 5.
Friday, Dec. 28 Boys’ Game
Custer 5 7 13 13 ---38
Chadron 5 13 11 21 ---50
Custer--Nolan Patzlaff 12, Brody Martinez 10, Jace Kelley 7, Dustyn Fish 4, Grant Sullivan 4. Totals: 13 (4) 8-14 38.
Chadron--Colton Olson 17, Pat Rust 12, Cooper Heusman 9, Kristian Bartlett 5, Trevor Berry 5, PJ Nrio 2. Totals. 17 (4) 12-19 50.
3-pointers: Custer--Patzlaff 2, Fish 1, Kelley 1. Chadron--Olson 2, Bartlett 1, Berry 1.