Cardinals’ teams preparing for action

Although the softball will be the only Chadron High fall sports team opening its season this weekend, all the others will be in action next week.

Girls’ golf will launch its schedule at the Western Conference Tournament in Sidney on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and also enter the Bayard Meet on Thursday the 26th.

Both cross country and volleyball will open their seasons on the 26th. The cross country runners will enter the Scottsbluff Invitational Meet at 1 p.m. and the volleyball team will host Michell on the Chadron High Gymnasium that evening. The Scottsbluff volleyball team also will visit on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Football kicks off on Friday, Aug. 27 when the Cardinals visit Imperial to play the Chase County High Longhorns. The Cards will be at home to play Gordon-Rushville on Friday, Sept. 3.

Although four-time state golf tournament qualifier Maddi Pelton graduated in May, the four juniors who were in the lineup for the district tournament have returned to give the Cardinals an experienced lineup.

The girls’ cross country team returns all the members of last year’s team that placed second at the Class C-5 District Meet and fifth at the State Meet. Two of the three boys who qualified for state also are back this fall. The team’s only home meet will be Saturday, Sept. 11.