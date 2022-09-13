Cardinals to visit unbeaten Valentine

For the second week in a row, the Chadron High School football team will be playing one of the few remaining undefeated 11-man football teams in the western half of the state, when the Cardinals visit Valentine Friday night.

Last year, Valentine finished with a 1-7 record and was probably the least impressive team the Cardinals met. The Red Birds won 37-0.

But the Badgers are 3-0 this fall after overwhelming Alliance 46-12 Friday night. They opened this season with a 41-6 win over West Holt and defeated Centura 28-20 in their second game.

The word is the Badgers have “grown up” in the past year. The Cardinals were the much more physical team last fall, but several Valentine players are said to be considerably bigger and stronger now, while the Cards graduated most of their biggest players from a year ago.

KVSH radio station owner and sports announcer, Mike Burge, said the Badgers have run the ball well. The primary rushers are quarterback Ashton Lurz and halfbacks Bryan Keller and Conner Kreuter, Burge said.

“They’re not fancy, but they run hard and the offensive line has been playing well,” Burge noted. Lurz placed fifth in Class C at 152 pounds at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament last February, but now weighs about 170, Burge said.

Valentine has made some quick turnarounds in the past. Chadron beat the Badgers by a combined 100-0 difference in 2013 and 2014, but Valentine upset the Cardinals 35-32 in 2015, when sophomore Wyatt Hitchcock ran the ball 37 times for 237 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Sadly, Hitchcock he was injured soon after that and didn’t play the sport again.

Friday night’s game will kick off at 7 o’clock Central time Saturday night.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals have lost two seniors because of injuries in the first three games this season. Braden Underwood suffered a badly broken leg in the second game against Gering and Henry Kennell’s shoulder was dislocated for the second time early in last Friday’s game against Mitchell.