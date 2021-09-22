Cards give Lecher 100th win

The Chadron Cardinals improved their record to 4-0 Friday night by handily defeating the visiting Gering Bulldogs 42-6 in a Western Conference matchup, but it also marked a major milestone for Mike Lecher. It was his 100th victory as the Cardinals’ head coach. His CHS career record is now 100-49.
While the Red Birds did not score on their first possession, this was not a gut-wrenching contest for Lecher. The Cardinals made it look easy. The last two wins over Gering were by just five (26-21) and two (16-14) points. This time it was 36.
The Cards opened the game with three first downs in their first five plays, but had a long pass intercepted by Tanner Gartner on their sixth play.
However, Chadron scored on its next possession when freshman Quinn Bailey went the final 13 yards two plays after he’d caught a 13-yard pass from quarterback Justus Alcorn. Just prior to that, Alcorn and Xander Provance had hooked up on a 21-yard pass.
A 24-yard pass from Alcorn to a wide open Michael Sorenson gave the Cardinals a 14-0 lead with 4:27 left in the second quarter.
Just over three minutes later, Chadron went 63 yards in three running plays. Leading rusher Dawson Dunbar raced 34 yards to open the drive, Alcorn carried for 15 and Dunbar made a nifty cut near the goal line for the final 14 yards, giving the Cards a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Cards posted another 21 points in the third quarter. The spree began with Bailey romping 54 yards while taking advantage of a block by Provance, their teammates reported.
With 4:44 left, Alcorn and Sorenson hooked up on another wide open pass covering 33 yards. Provance then raced 25 yards to the end zone on the first play after the Cardinals took possession on Gering’s botched punt that included a fumbled snap.
The Cardinals’ Seth Gaswick kicked all six extra points after assuming the duties during practice last week following an injury to the team’s original placekicker, Blake Rhembrandt, in the previous game at Valentine.
Gering scored its touchdown with less than a minute remaining when Grady Robbins ran the final 10 yards after the Cardinals’ alternates lost a fumble at their own 34. Quarterback Jackson Howard hit Barron Williams with a 10-yard pass and also ran a keeper for 10 yards during the drive.
As luck would have it, Luis Avila-Sidon’s extra point attempt bounded high off the left upright.
The Cardinals rushed for 345 yards and completed five passes for 97 yards, giving them 443 yards of total offense. Gering was limited to 38 yards rushing and 74 passing.
Dunbar carried 14 times for 141 yards and also returned an interception 45 yards just before halftime, but time ran out before the Cardinals could turn it into points.
Bailey scored on two of his four carries that netted 76 yards. Alcorn carried 12 times for 108 yards besides throwing for nearly 100.
The Cardinals never punted and had 23 players on the tackle chart. Gering is now 4-68 dating back to 2013.
Chadron will play at Mitchell on Friday night. The Tigers, who won last year’s matchup 35-14, are 3-1 this season. That includes a 32-20 win over Chase County last Friday. They also beat Alliance 42-12 in the season opener and received a forfeit from Burns, Wyo. Gordon-Rushville surprised Mitchell 30-28 on Sept. 10.
; GHS; CHS
First Downs; 8; 19
Total Net Yards; 11;2 443
Rushes, Yards; 25-38; 37-345
Passing Yards; 74; 98
Passing; 8-18-0; 5-13-1
Return Yards; 119; 76
Punts, Average; 6-31.0; 0
Fumbles, Los;t 2-0; 3-1
Penalties, Yards; 4-20; 7-55
Gering 0 0 0 6 ---6
Chadron 7 14 21 0 ---42
Chad—Quinn Bailey 13 run (Seth Gaswick kick)
Chad—Michael Sorenson 24 pass from Justus Alcorn (Gaswick kick)
Chad—Dawson Dunbar 14 run (Gaswick kick)
Chad—Bailey 54 run (Gaswick kick)
Chad—Sorenson 33 pass from Alcorn (Gaswick kick)
Chad—Xander Provance 25 run (Gaswick kick)
Ger—Grady Robbins 8 run (kick failed)
Rushing: Ger—Tanner Gartner 13-16, Jackson Howard 1-11, Grady Robbins 2-8, Tyler Garrett 2-6, Eli Thompson 4-1, Calvin Downsdin 3-minus 4. Chad—Dawson Dunbar 14-141, Justus Alcorn 12-108, Quinn Bailey 4-73, Xander Provance 1-25, Malachi Swallow 2-4, Seth Gaswick 1-minus 2.
Passing: Ger—Calvin Townsdin 4-10-1, 43 yards; Jackson Howard 4-8-0, 31 yards. Chad—Justus Alcorn 5-13-1, 98 yards, 2 TDs.
Receiving: Ger—Tyler Garrett 3-41, Jordan Ocheo 3-18, Jackson Harringer 1-10, Mitch Moravec 1-5. Chad—Michael Sorenson 2-57, Xander Provance 2-26, Quinn Bailey 1-15.
Tackles: Chad—Ryan Vahrenkamp 3-5, 8; Cody Hall 3-4, 7; Gage Wild 2-3, 5; Braden Underwood 2-2, 4.