Cards give Lecher 100th win

The Chadron Cardinals improved their record to 4-0 Friday night by handily defeating the visiting Gering Bulldogs 42-6 in a Western Conference matchup, but it also marked a major milestone for Mike Lecher. It was his 100th victory as the Cardinals’ head coach. His CHS career record is now 100-49.

While the Red Birds did not score on their first possession, this was not a gut-wrenching contest for Lecher. The Cardinals made it look easy. The last two wins over Gering were by just five (26-21) and two (16-14) points. This time it was 36.

The Cards opened the game with three first downs in their first five plays, but had a long pass intercepted by Tanner Gartner on their sixth play.

However, Chadron scored on its next possession when freshman Quinn Bailey went the final 13 yards two plays after he’d caught a 13-yard pass from quarterback Justus Alcorn. Just prior to that, Alcorn and Xander Provance had hooked up on a 21-yard pass.

A 24-yard pass from Alcorn to a wide open Michael Sorenson gave the Cardinals a 14-0 lead with 4:27 left in the second quarter.