Cards’ softball entered week at 7-7

The Chadron High School softball team won 5-1 at Gering on Tuesday, Sept. 6 to improve its record to 7-4. The winners scored three times in the third and once in both the fifth and sixth innings. Gering got its only run in the top of the sixth.

The Cards collected 11 hits, three of them by leadoff batter Maci Rutledge and two by both Kinley Richardson and Averielle Sager. One of Richardson’s hits was a triple that scored the final run. Both Richardson and Meradith Rhembrandt drove in a pair of runs.

Rutledge pitched all seven innings, giving up eight hits, while striking out six and walking just one. Four of Gering’s hits were doubles, but they didn’t do much damage since the Cards played well in the field and Rutledge gave up only one free pass to first.

Although the information is sparse, the Cardinals didn’t fare as well during the Twin Cities Tournament last Friday, losing all three of their games. Their record is now an even-Steven 7-7.

Gering avenged its Tuesday loss by scoring nine runs in the first inning and six in the second to win 15-3 without going to bat again. Aubrey Milburn doubled for the Cardinals.

Scottsbluff didn’t score in the first three innings, but tallied five times in both the fourth and fifth and won 10-2. Richardson had a two-bagger for the Red Birds. Tatum Heimerman had a double and a triple and Jenna Sprengler doubled and homered for the Bearcats.

Alliance eked out a 12-11 verdict in Chadron’s third game. Five Cardinals—Ember Diers, Calli Hendrickson, Rutledge, Sarah LeBere and Josey Downey—doubled. Diane DuBray hit one over the fence for the Bulldogs.

Milburn and Rutledge were among the 15 players named to the Twin Cities all-tournament team.

The Cards hosted Alliance on Tuesday evening, will visit Bayard on Thursday, be Chase County’s guests in Imperial on Friday and enter the North Platte Tourney on Saturday.

Gering will visit Walt Hampton Field on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as the season enters the home stretch.