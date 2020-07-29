Chadron baseball takes hit with Frye family’s move to New Mexico

“When 9-11 happened and the passenger planes were grounded for several days, I was afraid he’d never come see me, but a couple weeks later he made it,” Myra related. “I was happy we finally got to meet in person. We got along really well. I came to Chadron the following year and we got married. It’s worked out well.”

Myra, whose mother died when she was four years old and her father died in 2007, arrived in the United States on July 4, 2002, and they were married on July 19 in Chadron. Shane was born Sept. 2, 2004 and Tristin came along on Sept. 19, 2007.

Tristin also likes baseball and hit well in Chadron’s Major League this summer, but so far prefers playing shortstop to pitching. He will be a seventh grader this fall.

Since English is taught in the Filipino schools, Myra speaks and writes the language well. She proudly became an American citizen five years after arriving in the U.S.

Both Myra and Danny have advanced rapidly in their careers. She has worked at the Chadron Community Hospital nearly 15 years, despite taking some time off when the boys were born and also to take the training to become a registered nurse.