Chadron boys finish strong to finish third

“We couldn’t get our shots to drop in that game and Scottsbluff shot the ball really well, particularly from long range,” Barry noted. “We didn’t get a hand in the face on their 3-point shots and we also turned the ball over too much. The good thing is, we played better after that.”

Scottsbluff finished with nine 3-pointers in the game.

The Bearcats jumped out to a 12-6 first quarter lead. The Cardinals did not score in the final three minutes of the quarter and also failed to score during the first three of the second frame as Scottsbluff stretched its lead to 17-6.

Chadron tallied the next five points on back-to-back layups by Xander Provance and Justus Alcorn and an Alcorn free throw. However, Scottsbluff closed out the first half with three consecutive 3-pointers, two of them by Izaiah Mendoza off the bench and the other by leading scorer Tyler Harre. The flurry gave the Bearcats a 26-11 intermission lead.

The Cards tightened the defense and outscored Scottsbluff 12-6 to cut the difference to 32-23 as the third frame was winding down. But the Bearcats exploded again, this time by sinking two more treys and adding a two-point basket, all in the final minute, for a 40-23 lead.

Scottsbluff also outscored the Cards 11-7 in the last stanza to seal its 51-30 verdict.