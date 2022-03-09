Chadron High senior to run for Eagles

Chadron High School senior Mackenzie Anderson has signed a letter of intent to continue her cross country and track careers at Chadron State College beginning this fall.

Anderson is best known for her cross country exploits, even though she missed nearly all of her senior season last fall because of Achilles tendon and foot problems.

As a sophomore in 2019, she became the first Chadron girl to win a district cross country championship and led the Lady Cardinals to the first district team championship in the sport for either boys or girls. She had been the district runner-up as a freshman.

In the spring of her freshman year, Mackenzie placed second in the 1600 meters and won the 3200 at the Chadron High Twilight Meet. She also was the runner-up in the 3200 meters and was a member of the second place 4x800 relay team at the Western Conference Meet that season.

Mackenzie’s winning time at the Class C-5 Cross Country Meet in Ogallala in the fall of 2019 was 19 minutes and 49.8 seconds. It remains the fastest by a Chadron girl at a district meet since they began running 5000 meters in 2013.

A week later, Anderson placed seventh in Class C at the Nebraska State Meet in Kearney in 20:11.4. That time also is the best ever for a Chadron High girl at the state meet.

There was not a track season in the spring of 2000 when Mackenzie was a sophomore.

Anderson’s cross country times were not as fast her junior year in the fall of 2020, but she finished among the top 10 individuals at the district meet and was a member of the Cardinals’ fifth place team in Class C at state. The Chadron team finished fourth at state the previous year.

Last spring, Anderson won the 3200 at the Chadron State High School Indoor Meet and placed third in that event at both the Cardinals’ Twilight Meet and the Western Conference Meet. She had the fastest times among northwest Nebraska girls in both the 1600 (5:54.9) and 3200 (12:55.0) in 2019 and again last spring in the 3200.

The daughter of Jeremy and Genie Anderson, Mackenzie said she plans to major in finance in college.

With the help of physical therapist Bob Griese, the family reports Mackenzie seems to have recovered from the Achilles and foot problems she had last fall and is looking forward to the track season this spring.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0