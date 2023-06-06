The Chadron Post 12 FNBO Nationals hosted their annual Fuller Construction Senior American Legion Wood Bat Tournament June 3rd and 4th. Alliance won the tournament going 4-0 over the weekend, winning 12-0 over Valentine, 9-5 over Chadron, 7-1 against Gering, and 5-2 over Sheridan County.

The home team, missing three regular starters, finished 1-3 while giving multiple young players valuable starting experience that will pay dividends later in the season.

Chadron opened the tournament Saturday with a hard fought win over the Sheridan County Regulators winning 1-0. Broc Berry starred on the mound, striking out 16 of 21, allowing one walk and only three hits over the course of his seven inning shutout. Jordan Bissonette drove in Trey Hendrickson for the only run of the game in the third inning.

The Nationals dropped their second matchup of the day against the Alliance Spartans 9-5. The home team led 5-1 through five, but surrendered three runs in the sixth and were unable to overcome the Spartan’s four runs in the top of the seventh.

On Sunday, Chadron opened against Gering where they once again couldn’t hold onto an early lead ultimately losing 10-3. The game was tied 3-3 going into the top of the seventh where Gering took advantage of Chadron’s young relievers, Derek Bissonette and Tobin Landen. Caden Buskirk started the game on the mound going six innings, giving up one earned run and striking out eight.

Chadron’s youngsters did well at the plate with Bricen Wright, Tobin Meyer and Bissonette each collecting hits.

In the final game of the weekend, Chadron lost to Valentine 9-5. Trey Hendrickson took the loss on the mound, but had a solid outing, striking out five in four innings pitched. The Nats leaders at the plate included Noah Brown who when 2-2 with two runs scored and Derek Bissonette who went 1-3 and drove in two RBI’s.

A week earlier, the Chadron Seniors won three of four games at the Gering Tournament, including a 4-3 victory over Alliance in the tourney’s opening contest.

This isn’t the only weekend tournament of the summer for the home teams. Chadron will host their annual Junior Wood Bat tournament June 24-25 and are excited to host the Area 7 Senior Tournament in July that will result in a ticket to the state tournament in Pierce.

The Juniors and Seniors were back in action Tuesday night with a single home game against Sheridan County at 6 and a home Junior/Senior double header Wednesday at 5 and 7 p.m. The 14u Prep team will also be in action this week with a game in Scottsbluff Wednesday at 5.

Wood Bat Tourney Scores

Saturday’s Games

Chadron 1, Sheridan County 0

Sheridan County 10, Gering 5

Gering 8, Valentine 5

Alliance 12, Valentine 0

Alliance 9, Chadron 5.

Sunday’s Games

Gering 10, Chadron 3

Alliance 7, Gering 1

Alliance 6, Sheridan County 2

Sheridan County 11, Valentine 6

Valentine 9, Chadron 5

* Con Marshall contributed to this story