Chadron Juniors split pair of games last week

Chadron’s First National Bank-North Platte-American Legion Juniors split their two games last week, overwhelming Bridgeport at Maurice Horse Field on Tuesday night and losing to Sheridan County on Wednesday night in Gordon.

The Chadron nine defeated Bridgeport 17-4 in a game that lasted just 2.5 innings because of the 10-run rule. The visitors had pitching problems, walking 14 Junior Nationals in just two at bats.

The hosts scored four runs in the first inning and 13 in the second. Besides drawing lots of bases on balls, Chadron also collected seven hits, one each from seven players.

Garrett Reece and Seth Gaswick each scored three runs after walking twice and getting one hit apiece in their three plate appearances. Reece’s hit was a double. Cody Hall also doubled for the winners.

Broc Berry pitched for Chadron. He gave up four hits while striking out three and walking one.

The next night at Gordon, the newly formed Sheridan County Regulators won 7-3 in a seven-inning contest.

The hosts scored once in the second inning and twice in the third and added four runs in the sixth. Chadron was scoreless through the first five frames, finally scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh, but couldn’t completely catch up.