Chadron State College All-American Isaac Grimes continued his winning ways in record-setting fashion at the South Dakota State Classic in Brookings last weekend.
The rangy sophomore from California long jumped 7.82 meters, or 25-feet, 8 inches, to break both the meet and the facility records. The meet record belonged to another Chadron State long jump phenom, Damarcus Simpson, who went 24-5 ½ in 2015. The Sanford-Jackrabbit Fieldhouse mark belonged to Ben Huber of Minnesota State-Moorhead, who hit 24-6 ¼ at the 2017 meet.
Huber wrapped up his career last spring by winning the NCAA II Outdoor Championship by going 26-2 ½.
Grimes has the 2019 indoor best of 26-1. It’s more than a foot farther than any other DII athlete has leaped this season.
Another Eagles’ top-notch contestant, Javan Lanier, finished third in the SDSU long jump by going a season-best 22-9 ½. He had a couple of jumps over 23 feet, but scratched, CSC Coach Riley Northrup said.
Grimes also placed second in the 60-meter dash finals in 6.79 seconds on Saturday. His time was just three one-hundredths of a second slower than his season- and career-best. The race was won by Luxon Glor of the University of Mary at Bismarck, N.D, in 6.74 seconds. Third went to Cody Hilton of South Dakota State in 6.89 seconds.
Lanier ran the preliminaries of the 60 meters in 7.03 seconds, allowing him to be among the 23 sprinters advancing to the semifinals. However, but his semis’ time of 7.05 didn’t put him in the finals,
Ninety-two men entered the 60. The meet drew athletes from more than 20 teams, mostly from the Upper Midwest.
CSC’s Justin Leman made it to the finals of the 60-meter hurdles Saturday and finished eighth in 8.47 seconds, four-tenths of a second off his season- and career-best. Leman won his first-round heat in 8.33 seconds and has a season-best of 8.17.
The CSC women’s team had a setback when standout Ashton Hallsted fouled on all three of her attempts in the preliminaries of the weight throw Saturday. Northrup said he’s glad the fouls occurred last weekend instead of in two weeks when the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships take place.
Northrup also said the Eagles had at least 10 career-best marks during the SDSU Classic. Junior Alyse Henry fared particularly well. Both of her times of 5:09.13 in the mile and 10:20.81 the 3000 were career-bests, the latter by nearly four seconds.
The Eagles’ other career-bests:
Women’ events: 400--Christina Frick, 59.58; 800--Emma Willarsen, 2:22.46; mile--Madi Watson, 10:54.88 and weight throw--Emily Hansen, 42-8 ¾.
Men’s events: 400--Brodie Roden, 22.87; 800--Harley Rhodes, 2:02.03; Mile-Jesse Jarimillo, 4:44.75, and Zen Petrosius, 4:49.22.
The Eagles plan to enter the Black Hills State Stinger Open Meet this Saturday.